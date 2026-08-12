Studios for Sale in Montenegro

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Studio apartments in Montenegro

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Podgorica
18
Budva
34
Tivat
27
Becici
11
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223 properties total found
Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
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Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/11
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$152,717
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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1 room studio apartment in 8, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
8, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Sea Views. Move-In Ready. High Rental Potential. Welcome to this exceptional 38 m² studio ap…
$113,298
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Discover an excellent opportunity to own a renovated and fully furnished studio apartment in…
$89,850
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Discover an excellent opportunity to own a functional studio apartment in the heart of Ulcin…
$51,837
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Modern Studio Apartment in Boka Place, Porto Montenegro – Prime Investment Opportunity Disco…
$472,770
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$130,804
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Montenegro
Studio apartment
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 252 m²
For sale, new, furnished studio apartment, 25m2, on the 6th floor of a 9-story building, in …
$112,963
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$436,152
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 36 a, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
36 a, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Welcome to a cozy studio in the city of Tivat! Hot offer!This pearl measuring 20 m2+ with me…
$95,302
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready-to-run studio apartment for sale in a new residential complex. All inclusive - come in…
$95,215
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Studio apartment in Montenegro
Studio apartment
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
📍 Location: Blok 9📐 Size: 28 m²💶 Price: €350/month🛋️ Fully furnished A modern and functio…
$408
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Studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale studio apartment in front line in Rafailovici.  Area of the apartment 28m2 and l…
$195,888
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Agency
A+RealEstate Montenegro
Languages
English
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Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3
🏡 Studio with balcony in Casa di Sofia, BecchiID-602📍 Bechichi, Chernogoriya📐 Square: 21 m2🏢…
$97,236
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A modern luxury studio apartment for sale in Porto Montenegro, located in the prestigious Bo…
$440,325
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
studio apartment of 24.5 m² in the very center of Tivat, in the well-known Technomax buildin…
$146,002
VAT
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Studio apartment in Montenegro
Studio apartment
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for Rent, 35m2, City Kvart, Podgorica
$467
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/4
Don't miss out! This 22sqm studio with a 10sqm mezzanine rarely comes back on the market! …
$130,960
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Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Montenegro
Studio apartment
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 302 m²
A modern and comfortable studio in the City Kej settlement. Fully equipped: internet, cable …
$699
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Studio apartment in Montenegro
Studio apartment
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Status: Fully approved/legalized • Condition: Used once (like new) • Extras: Sea view, swimm…
$151,773
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Studio apartment in Montenegro
Studio apartment
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 252 m²
A fully furnished studio apartment of 25m2 is available for rent. The apartment is newly equ…
$409
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5
This spacious and comfortable studio apartment is located in the sought-after Rozino neighbo…
$104,636
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1 room studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
☀️ СтуID-618📐 📍 🏖 ❗️ == sync, corrected by elderman ==
$96,589
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1 room studio apartment in 7, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
7, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Move-in ready studio on the 7th floor (of 10) in a quality new building in the City Kej quar…
$98,494
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale: A brand-new, unused studio apartment in the prestigious Luštica Bay development, T…
$359,212
VAT
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$390,954
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
A brand-new, never-occupied luxury studio apartment of 19 m² is available for rent or sale, …
$86,906
VAT
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Studio apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$142,464
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
LOCATION This apartment is on Montenegro’s Lustica Peninsula in Boka Bay, within a luxury…
$452,867
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1 room studio apartment in 11 Vrtic Sunce, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
11 Vrtic Sunce, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
For sale: A fully furnished, high-yield studio apartment in one of the city's most desirable…
$87,215
VAT
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Studio apartment in Montenegro
Studio apartment
Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 252 m²
A fully furnished studio apartment of 25m2 is available for rent. The apartment is newly equ…
$408
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Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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