  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Montenegro

Studio apartment To archive
62 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/4
Excellent studio apartment for sale. It is fully equipped for living or renting out. It is s…
€58,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/8
€74,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€102,600
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Becici, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/6
Becici. An area of ​​respectable complexes with infrastructure. Becici beach is 600 meters a…
€95,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
We offer for sale a studio with an area of 25 m2, located on the first floor of a four-story…
€75,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Studio for sale in the Regent 5* Porto Montenegro hotel. A profitable investment apartmen…
€325,000
Studio apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
€140,000
Studio apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
€70,000
Studio apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/4
€60,500
Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Floor 1
€55,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Kotor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
€139,392
1 room studio apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in Risan, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio in a stone house in the very center of Risan. The apartment …
€65,000
1 room studio apartment in Sutorina, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Sutorina, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
€124,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio with an area of 31 square meters in Petrovac. The studio is …
€85,000
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/11
€453,600
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/11
€453,600
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/11
€453,600
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Apartment with sea view and garage space near Budva. Studio 46m2 with large balcony and sea…
€99,000
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
ID 680 Spacious studio for sale in Budva. Area 31 m2 Lazi District Separate entrance Good …
€55,000
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ID 663 Studio for sale in a new residential complex, Kindness. A residential complex with …
€86,400
1 room studio apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ID 643 Studio for sale in Rafailovich, in the building of the elite complex Aura Tower New…
€142,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with parking in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with parking
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Inexpensive real estate in Montenegro – new apartments from 50.000 euros. The complex is loc…
€80,000
1 room studio apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4
€46,000
1 room studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
ID 609 Studio for sale in a new residential complex of apartments in the Igalo area. The c…
€117,500
1 room studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
ID 608 Studio for sale in a new residential complex of apartments in the Igalo area. The c…
€62,500
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5
ID 549 Studio for sale in a new house from a developer in Bar. Complex with pool, fitness,…
€89,910
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
ID 509 Studio for sale in a house under construction in Bar. The house is located in a qui…
€58,380
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7
ID 504 Studio for sale in a house under construction in the center of Bar The house is loc…
€71,400
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/10
€51,960
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
€81,120
