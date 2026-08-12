Hotels for sale in Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Montenegro

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Herceg Novi
16
Risan
4
Zabljak
3
Budva
55
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204 properties total found
Hotel 575 m² in Budva, Montenegro
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Hotel 575 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 5
We present to your attention, ready-made business in Budva. Operating apartment hotel 950m f…
$1,49M
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Hotel 735 m² in 5, Montenegro
Hotel 735 m²
5, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Area 735 m²
| 735 m2 | 20 rooms | 18 bathrooms | section 425 m2 | pool | restaurant | 50 m to the sea |W…
$1,78M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
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Hotel 1 530 m² in Seoca, Montenegro
Hotel 1 530 m²
Seoca, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 530 m²
An exceptional turnkey hotel investment opportunity in Seoce, Budva, offering the possibilit…
$1
VAT
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TekceTekce
Hotel 242 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 242 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
We offer for sale a registered two-storey residential building with a commercial premises wi…
$1,68M
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Monteonline
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Hotel 200 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 200 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 200 m²
$244,373
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Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
This charming mini hotel offers a great investment opportunity. Covering an area of 487 squa…
$1,27M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel 1 000 m² in Stanisici, Montenegro
Hotel 1 000 m²
Stanisici, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Area 1 000 m²
For sale:Hotel, 4 floor with a total area of 1,000 m², featuring 17 fully equipped apartment…
$2,43M
VAT
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Hotel 560 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 560 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Welcome to a unique hotel in the heart of Sutomore! This charming property with a total area…
$518,201
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Monteonline
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Hotel 100 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 100 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
A unique commercial premises are sold in the heart of the old city of Herceg Novy! The area …
$403,045
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Monteonline
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Hotel 1 800 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 1 800 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 1 800 m²
We present for sale a unique investment project consisting of a residential complex with 16 …
$3,72M
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Monteonline
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Hotel 345 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 345 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 345 m²
A high-quality apartment building (hotel), ideal for renting to tourists or as family housin…
$994,090
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Hotel in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
We present a unique opportunity to purchase or partner in an exclusive hotel in Dobra Voda, …
$4,04M
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Hotel in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
A fully equipped hotel with a restaurant is available in Bečići, approximately 200m from the…
$2,67M
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Hotel 340 m² in Montenegro
Hotel 340 m²
Montenegro
Area 340 m²
K4-015. Mini hotel in the center of BudvaHotel for sale in Budva, Montenegro. This bright mi…
$743,164
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 400 m² in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 400 m²
Muo, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
A boutique hotel of a European level, which has no analogues on the Montenegrin coast. This …
$2,56M
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Hotel 222 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 222 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 222 m²
This historical mansion, built back in the 18th century in the Gothic style, is located on t…
$1,61M
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Monteonline
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Hotel 784 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 784 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 784 m²
Area: 784 m2 Total number of accommodation units: 12 Number of rooms: 10 Number of apartment…
$3,46M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Hotel 284 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 284 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Price: €2,520,000Living Area: 215 m²Terrace Area: 69 m² Discover a luxurious 3-bedroom ap…
$2,93M
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Hotel 44 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 44 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Ready -made rental business is a commercial premises in the TQ Plaza shopping center on the …
$207,280
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Monteonline
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Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Square: 1000 m2Sleepy:18ParkingSpecies of sea
$4,05M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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Hotel 270 m² in Montenegro
Hotel 270 m²
Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
K4-139. Villa with apartments in BudvaFor sale operating profitable business - villa with ap…
$800,330
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Hotel 2 700 m² in Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Hotel 2 700 m²
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Area 2 700 m²
Hot offer: hotel sales in Montenegro - club-type complex The hotel is located in a pictur…
$2,05M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 330 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 330 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Two authentic stone houses, originally restored in accordance with the requirements of the I…
$2,88M
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Monteonline
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Hotel 58 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 58 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale a spacious apartment of 58 m2 in one of the most popular areas of Podgorica - Preco…
$208,099
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Monteonline
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Hotel 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 317 m²
We are pleased to present an exceptional investment opportunity: a newly built, fully operat…
$1,33M
VAT
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Hotel 768 m² in Montenegro
Hotel 768 m²
Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 15
Area 768 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive hotel for sale, 768 m², located 200 m from the center of Zlatibor, in the prestigi…
$1,73M
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Hotel 1 056 m² in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 1 056 m²
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Area 1 056 m²
Number of floors 2
LOCATION Nestled in a peaceful natural setting within Budva Municipality, this exclusive …
$4,59M
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Hotel 1 500 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 500 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 500 m²
| 18 apartments | pool | 1500 m2 grossFor sale is offered a fully equipped apartment hotel o…
$1,76M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 280 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 280 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
A spacious, three -story villa with a pool and panoramic views of the sea in the village. Ge…
$903,973
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Monteonline
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Hotel 420 m² in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 420 m²
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 420 m²
a rare seafront estate in Prčanj, one of the most charming villages in the UNESCO-protected …
$1
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