  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Montenegro

Becici
15
Bar
11
Sutomore
10
Herceg Novi
9
Kotor
9
Tivat
7
Kolasin
6
Perast
5
Hotel To archive
322 properties total found
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€470,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
€470,000
Hotel 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€2,65M
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
+38268535723 Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
PLOT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRČANJ + OUR DISCOUNT. Plot area: 3720 m2. …
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN A TOURIST COMPLEX, DURMITOR MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Zabljak, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN A TOURIST COMPLEX, DURMITOR MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Zabljak, Montenegro
The tourist complex and gas station are located in the village of Motichki Gai, on the main …
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT. in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 277 m²
Property for sale with a ready-made project for reconstruction, It is planned to build an…
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot for sale for the construction of a tourist complex in Prcanj, Montenegro. Plot area: 4…
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US in Krasici, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 639 m²
Located in the center of the village of Krasici in the municipality of Tivat, on the very se…
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
VILLA FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO + DISCOUNT FROM US. in Kotor, Montenegro
VILLA FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 535 m²
The villa is located in the village of Kostanjica in the Bay of Kotor and is located on the …
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Hotel in Zelenika, Montenegro
Hotel
Zelenika, Montenegro
€1,000,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Hotel in Montenegro
Hotel
Montenegro
€590,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 225 m²
€680,000
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Kotor, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 2 026 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The tourist…
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Petrovac, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 17 500 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hote…
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US in Bar, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Bar, Montenegro
Area 1 235 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hotel is locate…
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL in Lustica, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 21 000 m²
SALE OF LAND WITH A READY PROJECT OF A 5* HOTEL +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Located on the Mont…
€9,45M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€2,50M
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 664 m²
€2,10M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 317 m²
€1,30M
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
€3,50M
Hotel in Montenegro
Hotel
Montenegro
Area 1 069 m²
Object code - 1.25.17.11902Mini-hotel for sale in Sutomore, below the road.  1. Plot - 1300 …
€1,60M
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 190 m²
Object code - 4.25.17.11884Three-storey mini-hotel with five apartments in Utekh House chara…
€157,500
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
⚡⚡⚡Продаётся  дом в Черногории на первой линии для инвестиций или личного пользования. 📍Х…
€470,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
€310,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 5 stars in Budva with a great location - for sale. Located at the entrance to the city…
€20,00M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
+38267802627 Lanalazana@gmail.com
Hotel 20 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 20 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Hotel in Montenegro WITH THE POOL FOR 17 NUMBERS IN BECHICHI. - Plot area 472 m2. 5 floor…
€1,98M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
+38267802627 Lanalazana@gmail.com
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
ID 668 A three-story apart-hotel for six rooms is for sale in a quiet and landscaped center…
€912,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Hotel 1 bedroom with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€280,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Risan, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Risan district. Valid mini-hotel with private garden Distance to the sea 35…
€950,000
