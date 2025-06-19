Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale abroad

Uzbekistan
18337
Spain
23812
Cyprus
19739
Russia
18528
221 765 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/25
Azizi Milan — A New Level of Style and Living in the Heart of Dubailand Azizi Milan is a …
$155,881
RCST
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Eco-Friendly Apartments with Pool in Alicante Set in a dynamic and well-conn…
$238,790
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,173
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
English, Русский, Français
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
$94,368
Next Point Condominium
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/18
🏡 Apartment in Batumi just 200 meters from the sea! 📐 Apartment Features (60.25 m²): …
$52,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,122
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
English, Русский, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 18/25
2-Bedroom Apartment in Azizi Milan — Space and Comfort Inspired by Milanese Elegance Disc…
$460,440
RCST
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/25
1-Bedroom Apartment in Azizi Milan – Style and Comfort in the Heart of Dubailand Discover…
$268,306
RCST
English, Русский, Latviešu
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 12/13
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$31,920
RECOM
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$90,000
RECOM
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/18
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$58,513
RECOM
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$140,000
RECOM
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/12
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$82,944
RECOM
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/2
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$123,462
RECOM
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$65,550
RECOM
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$224,000
RECOM
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/11
For sale 3-room apartment, with an area of 71.9 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfo…
$231,063
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 8/16
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 41.7 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfort…
$133,171
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
This residential complex with its modern lines, noble materials with shades of champagne and…
$266,816
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/4
The complex, which was completed in the 3rd quarter of 2025, is located in Antalya/Kepez Aya…
$76,058
9 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
9 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/10
Price on request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 20/22
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 41.3 square meters. m on the 20th floor of a comfor…
$154,811
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/25
Price on request
9 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
9 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/10
Price on request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/11
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 36.2 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfort…
$141,528
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/16
For sale 2-room apartment with an area of 46.5 square meters. m on the 5th floor of a comfor…
$141,060
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 10/17
For sale 2-room apartment, an area of 58.6 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfort c…
$166,038
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 13/16
For sale studio apartment, an area of 29.2 square meters. m on the 13th floor of a comfort c…
$105,281
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
| Apartments
$611,020
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
Bright apartment ready for living ❤️Spacious apartment with high ceilings and the ability to…
$35,490
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский

