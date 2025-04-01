  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota

Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota

Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$295,826
18
Params
Media
ID: 27328
In CRM: 2646
Last update: 06/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Dobrota

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota.

A modern residential complex located just 150 meters from the sea in the picturesque village of Dobrota, within the Bay of Kotor.

The complex consists of two independent buildings with names that reflect their unique character: Le Soleil and La Lune.
Both buildings are constructed using high-quality materials, meet contemporary construction standards, and offer comfortable living with well-planned infrastructure.

Key Features:
• Distance to the sea: 150 meters
• Architecture: a blend of modern design and traditional coastal elements
• Views: panoramic views of the sea and surrounding hills
• Location: ideal for both vacation and year-round living (20 km from Tivat Airport, 85 km from Podgorica Airport, and within 5–15 km from all major tourist and cultural sites of the Bay of Kotor).

Complex Infrastructure:
• Outdoor swimming pool
• Private parking
• Sauna
• Fitness center
• Service facilities (salon, laundry, reception, etc.).

Technical Specifications:
• Facade: energy-efficient with high thermal insulation
• Windows & Doors: aluminum profiles with thermal breaks and triple-glazed windows filled with argon
• Electric shutters
• Entrance doors: armored, with an option for smart lock installation
• Interior doors: with magnetic locks and concealed hinges
• Flooring: three-layer parquet
• High-quality ceramic tiles (from leading Italian and Spanish manufacturers)
• Sanitary equipment: Catelano, Grohe, Villeroy & Boch
• Climate control: inverter AC or multi-split systems
• Underfloor heating in bathrooms.

Additional Options:
Possibility to choose from two furnishing packages:
Basic: built-in kitchen and wardrobes
Full Turnkey: complete furnishing in collaboration with a local interior design studio.

Payment Terms:
Installment payment plan available: 40% upon signing the contract, followed by 30%, 20%, and 10% upon handover of the finished unit.

Completion Date: December 2027.

This is an excellent opportunity to own an apartment with character and comfort in one of the most beautiful parts of Montenegro!

Location on the map

Dobrota, Montenegro

