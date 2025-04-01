Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve

In Budva, in the area of Dubovica Luxury, a new residential project was launched, which combines a high level of comfort and excellent location - just within walking distance are the University and the modern shopping center Mega Mall.

The complex is designed for 38 apartments of various types: from cozy studios to spacious apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Each apartment has a magnificent view of the sea, which makes living especially attractive for both permanent residence and recreation.

Residents of the complex will be available well-thought-out infrastructure:

stylish entrance group with reception and round-the-clock security,

spa center with sauna, jacuzzi and modern fitness room,

a heated outdoor pool that operates all year round,

restaurant and pool bar,

playground and amusement park nearby,

own shuttle service to the beach.

There are 40 garage spaces in the underground part, the cost of each is 35,000 euros.

The project is made in a classical architectural style. The facade is lined with natural stone, the floors are decorated with granite and parquet, the plumbing is Italian, and the large panoramic windows provide beautiful natural lighting and offer breathtaking views.

For the convenience of buyers, flexible installments are offered when paying from 50%.

Completion of construction is scheduled for June 2027.

This residential complex in Dubovica Lux combines the harmony of nature and urban infrastructure, offering stylish apartments by the sea with high investment potential.