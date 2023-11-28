Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Montenegro

Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with city view in Becici, Montenegro
Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with city view
Becici, Montenegro
Area 219 m²
For sale is a restaurant in full operation, located in Bečići, behind the Mega market. The r…
€450,000
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Budva, Montenegro
Area 122 m²
A unique cafe-pizzeria located in the Old Bakery complex in Budva is for sale.This beautiful…
€378,000
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770 amforarealestate@gmail.com
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 25 m²
The object code is 0.n / a.16.Office 2-level premises for sale 25m2 ( 21m2 ) in the Macedoni…
€52,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 32 m²
Object code - 9.25.16.11171Office space for sale 32m2 in the area of Macedonsko in Bar. You …
€55,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 120 m²
Object code - 4.25.16.11162Commercial room for cafe, bar with terrace in Sutomore The area o…
€120,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Susanj, Montenegro
Restaurant 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
Bar, Shushan district. Villa with pool.  Sea and mountain views Distance to the sea 900 m.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Becici, Montenegro
Restaurant with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Becici, Montenegro
Area 960 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district, first line by the sea. Restaurant Room Distance to t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 112 m²
Object code - 4.25.16.11049Spacious commercial premises in the new area of the city of Bar, …
€266,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 30 m²
€66,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 103 m²
€340,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 29 m²
€69,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 3 500 m²
€3,00M
Leave a request
Restaurant with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 43 m²
The object code is 4.25.16.10149 Commercial premises in the center of Bar Object Features : …
€75,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 171 m²
Object code - 4.25.16.10102 Two-story business premises in the center of Bar Object function…
€300,000
Leave a request
Restaurant with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Topla, Montenegro
Restaurant with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
€165,000
Leave a request
Restaurant with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Restaurant with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 163 m²
Seating - 100 The area of the interior is 76 square meters.m., terrace area 87sq.m. Ther…
€320,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 26 m²
Object code - 1.20.16.9870After 7 seasons we sell / pass a successful restaurant business on…
€180,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 68 m²
Object code - 1.25.16.9682 Office space for sale in the Bar Business Center is available for…
€130,000
Leave a request
Restaurant with terrace in Montenegro
Restaurant with terrace
Montenegro
Area 260 m²
Object code - 1.25.16.9468 The premises of a 2-storey restaurant in Bar are offered for sale…
€760,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 2 000 m²
Object code - 1.29.16.9107 The plant in. Ulcinj. The building of the former bakery. The area…
€850,000
Leave a request
Restaurant with parking, with terrace, with surveillance security system in Montenegro
Restaurant with parking, with terrace, with surveillance security system
Montenegro
Area 70 m²
The object code is 1.30.16.8967 High-class commercial premises in the multifunctional comple…
€315,000
Leave a request
Restaurant with terrace in Montenegro
Restaurant with terrace
Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Object code - 00578 "Business of restaurants near the Simo Milošević Institute" - Igalo, Her…
€600,000
Leave a request
Restaurant with parking in Montenegro
Restaurant with parking
Montenegro
Area 400 m²
Object code - 1.30.16.7613 Room 400 sq.m., consists of subrum + desemle (panoramic window…
€630,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 119 m²
The code of the property - 1.25.16.7014 Is offered for sale the production / storage fac…
€50,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 52 m²
The code of a property - 1.25.16.7000 Office room on the embankment of the city of Bars …
€150,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 52 m²
The code of a property - 1.25.16.6999 Office room on the embankment of the city of Bars …
€150,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro
Area 57 m²
The code of a property - 1.20.16.5851 Is Fored Sale by the commercial room on the embank…
€125,000
Leave a request
Restaurant with terrace in Montenegro
Restaurant with terrace
Montenegro
Area 70 m²
The code of a property - 1.30.16.5410Высококлассные commercial rooms in one of the most pop…
€250,000
Leave a request
Restaurant with parking in Montenegro
Restaurant with parking
Montenegro
Area 93 m²
The code of a property - 1.30.16.4696 Year of construction of the building: 2011 Area…
€170,000
Leave a request
