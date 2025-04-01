  1. Realting.com
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi

Kumbor, Montenegro
$439,628
ID: 27270
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2456
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Village
    Kumbor

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

About the complex

Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 meters from the sea and the Portonovi project. Magnificent views of the sea surrounded by untouched nature, round-the-clock security, and complex infrastructure will make your stay comfortable and unforgettable.


The complex consists of 3 buildings with 56 apartments - studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with beautiful sea views and functional layouts. The entire complex territory is under video surveillance, high-speed internet is available. Combining luxury and convenience, every detail of the project has been carefully designed for maximum comfort, aesthetics, and quality of life.
Portonovi resort with the luxurious One&Only hotel, beach, yacht marina, and promenade with shops and restaurants are all in immediate vicinity.

Complex infrastructure:

- Infinity Swimming Pool
- Indoor Pool
- Turkish Bath
- Rest Room
- Gym
- Sauna
- 24/7 Security
- Video surveillance
- Open Parking
- Car Parking Lift
- Children’s Playground
- Reception
- Concierge
- Electric Car Charging Station
- Sunset Roof Bar
- Garden and Green Areas
- Generator
- Spare Water Tank

Available payment plan:
30% Down payment
50% - in 50 equal monthly installments (for 50 months)
20% Additional payment on delivery

The project completion day is December 2025. 

Location on the map

Kumbor, Montenegro

VALUE.ONE
VALUE.ONE
VALUE.ONE
VALUE.ONE
