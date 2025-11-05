Hotel Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj

  1. Realting.com
Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva

Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro
Total area: 40,800 m²
Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms

A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro.
Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong investment potential.

Infrastructure:

  • 2,800 m² Wellness Center with indoor & outdoor pools, 4 types of steam zones, luxury SPA, high-end fitness center, and beauty salon

  • 4 restaurants and 3 bars

  • Private beach

  • Casino, business center

  • 100 parking spaces, 24/7 security and reception

  • Professional management by one of Europe’s leading companies

Residences:

  • Fully furnished turnkey units: furniture, appliances, textiles, and kitchenware included

  • Opportunity for passive income through the management company (audience of 15+ million clients worldwide)

  • Maximum of 4 residences per buyer

  • All residences on 7th and 8th floors with sea view are already reserved

Project status:

  • Completion progress — 70%

  • Handover — Q3 2026

  • Official opening — May 2027

Investment potential:

  • 25–30% below market price

  • Expected price growth over 3 years — 35%+

  • ROI — 5%

Payment terms:

  • 30% down payment upon signing the preliminary sales agreement

  • Interest-free installment plan available on individual terms

  • 💠 Crypto payments accepted

Location on the map

Rafailovici, Montenegro
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

