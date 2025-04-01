Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale

Centrale is a new addition to the Luštica Bay resort, combining a tranquil retreat with all the perks of cosmopolitan life.

This new district is set to become Luštica Bay’s town centre and a flourishing residential neighbourhood. Built with the attention-to-detail, intelligent design and environmental care characteristic of Luštica Bay, it will bring something entirely new to the town. A cosmopolitan place that will be a new Montenegrin destination in its own right, Centrale will bring together all the needs of a town centre with the world-class facilities of Luštica Bay.

Centrale district will have more than 20,000 square metres of public spaces and leisure zones for about 95,000 square metres of residential space.

The site’s layout encourages vehicle-free transport, carved with interlinked sidewalks, trail systems and bicycle paths, complete with storage racks.

The layout of Centrale has been meticulously planned to allow easy connections to the rest of the Luštica Bay including its golf course, marinas and beaches, as well as surrounding towns in the area.

Only 10 minutes by car from Tivat International Airport, Centrale is quickly accessible from destinations across Europe.

Centrale will be host to a range of shops, boutiques, restaurants, bars, galleries, entertainment and public facilities. Underpinning community life, these amenities and services will attract residents and visitors from both Luštica Bay and surrounding towns.

Centrale will encompass a range of public spaces which will become the foundation of community life. Making the most of outdoor living and reserved for pedestrians only, they will act as informal meeting points and event spaces across the town. In the very heart of Centrale will be the stunning Esplanade - a gathering point and focus for everyday life in Luštica Bay. It will be framed by an arcade with small shops, bars and restaurants to the north, a community centre and a supermarket on either side, and at the southern end, a gallery space set in an historic refurbished building. Across the village boulevard, the Southern Centrale area will be host to a Festival Piazza. Set to be a multi-purpose town square it will be perfect for outdoor gatherings and events, particularly during the warm summer months. West of the Festival Piazza will be a Y-shaped shopping street.

One leg is envisaged as a designer outlet village and will also connect to a newly built architectural staircase leading down to the Marina Village. The second leg will join the main boulevard and link to a triangular garden square. The historic remains of the on-site Austro-Hungarian coastal fortification will become a public space and viewing platform. Its gateway will make a stunning pedestrian access route while its subterranean spaces will be used for souvenir shops and bars.

The first development phase will see the construction of a school for up to 180 students, community space, supermarket, health care centre and local emergency services station, covering both police and fire services. The latter stages of development, although yet to be finalised, anticipate a hospital or health care facility and higher education institution. At the south-eastern corner of the site, connected to the main road into the town, will be an ancillary services and facilities zone. This will contain a sports club, gas station, main water reservoir, commercial storage facility and waste water treatment plant.

In Centrale apartments of various types will be presented, and from all apartments there will be amazing view of the surrounding nature:

Larger 1-bedroom apartment in Centrale

2-bedroom apartment in Centrale

3-bedroom apartment in Centrale

Don’t miss a special limited time offer by the developer – interest-free deferred payment plan of up to 3 years for apartment purchase in Centrale!

Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex territory is over 6 million square meters. It is the first genuine eco-friendly project in Montenegro, which strictly adheres to the LEED Silver Certificate standards.



The complex represents 35 km of captivating coastline, two bustling marinas destined to accommodate up to 170 yachts, an 18-hole golf course, wellness centers, chic cafes, shops and restaurants, 7 high class hotels, an incredible array of apartments (1200 units), villas and townhouses (500 units), schools, medical centers, thalassotherapy facilities, conference center, and other facilities. This presents a unique opportunity to own a bespoke property in the home of healthy, active living on the Montenegrin coast around the year.

The future complex is planned as a community which shall unite the international crowd from all over the world impassioned by golf, yachting, horse-riding, watersports, or simply looking for escape to elegant living in the untouched natural surrounding by the sea.



The future development's architecture and design, offered by world's leading architects will combine traditional and modern elements in order to create environment that is in harmony with the surrounding nature and traditional Mediterranean style.



All units are built of eco-friendly materials, including natural stone and wood, using the latest developments in energy saving and nature protection. Additional information about the project can be found here