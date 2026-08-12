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apartments for sale in Montenegro

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Podgorica
535
Herceg Novi
284
Risan
48
Zabljak
12
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10 617 properties total found
Apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
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Apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 5
In the picturesque area of Donja Lastva, located in the city of Tivat, it is planned to buil…
$136,540
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3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/5
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$735,322
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Area: 152 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Garage space Spacious duplex apart…
$1,14M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
Duplex Apartment Savina, Herceg Novi Area: 334 m2 (211 m2 + 123 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 6…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Luštica Bay is your new home under the Adriatic sun, surrounded by majestic beauty and seren…
$359,793
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 144 m²
Apartment for sale in the area of Becici, near the center of Budva. The apartment is located…
$360,929
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
For sale is a beautiful, comfortable apartment in the heart of the Medieval Old Town of Budv…
$288,049
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
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Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/11
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$152,717
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
A cozy 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 1st Montenegrin floor (2nd) in a 4-storey build…
$136,622
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Condo in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
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Condo
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$210,575
VAT
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in , Montenegro
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Condo
, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$173,753
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 3/3
$738,237
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1 bedroom apartment in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Experience Exclusive Coastal Living in Tivat Montenegro Properties is proud to present a co…
$233,811
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2 bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Discover Cento Olive, an exclusive new residential development in Donji Stoliv, one of the m…
$292,589
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartment of 80 m2 gross area in the Ksenija building, Porto Mon…
$716,622
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1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Discover an affordable and fully furnished one-bedroom apartment for sale in Kavač, Kotor, o…
$80,909
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Modern apartments in Tivat at excellent location -Brand new built -Great rental potential …
$248,244
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Apartment in Montenegro
Apartment
Montenegro
Area 74 m²
The 26-hectare ultra-premium resort commands an excellent position between mountain and sea,…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Impressive penthouses for sale in Dobrota with iconic sea views Experience elevated lifesty…
$865,968
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Tivat, Porto Montenegro - Regent Pool Club Residences Area: 138 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms:…
$1,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Nestled in the picturesque village of Reževici, along the stunning Budva Riviera, this remar…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and terraces in Centrale Luštica BayWe offer a stylish modern apar…
$533,421
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
New residential complex 'Torre a cona ' is located in Sutomore, Bar. 'Torre a cona ' is loca…
$147,441
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Beautiful apartment in a newly-built complex consists of a spacious living room, kitchen, tw…
$240,162
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2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Introducing an exceptional, fully equipped apartment in the peaceful and highly desirable ne…
$288,517
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
For Sale One-Bedroom Apartment (36 m² + 2 Terraces) in a New Complex with a Swimming Pool – …
$169,011
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1 bedroom apartment in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Fantastic renovated duplex right in front of the St. Tryphon Cathedral. This apartment cons…
$323,295
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2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 10
A luxury-fitted one-bedroom apartment of 70m² is put up for rent, located on the first line …
$438,546
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Overview A limited collection of newly built apartments is available in the attrac…
$194,759
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1 bedroom apartment in Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Apartment Concepts The Residence offers apartments within a multi-facility complex that con…
$172,270
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Property types in Montenegro

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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