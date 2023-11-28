Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Montenegro

penthouses
125
condos
5
multi-level apartments
16
studios
65
1 BHK
2205
2 BHK
2198
3 BHK
942
4 BHK
183
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 790 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Morinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
One bedroom apartment 58 sq. meters in the LAVENDER BAY complex in the small coastal village…
€153,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
+38268535723 Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A spacious two-room apartment is located in a quiet part of Budva, near the Second Primary S…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
€159,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
New house with a beautiful view. Area: 45 m2 The apartment is fully furnished. The apartment…
€299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
3 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment is located on the great location, 200 meters from the Budva Old Town and beaches. …
€132,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Welcome to this unique penthouse located on the corner of the building adjacent to the beaut…
€470,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Welcome to the luxurious world of Porto Montenegro! This is a place where dreams come true, …
€680,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Great offer for life on the coast! Apartment in Becici with a beautiful location just 100 m…
€280,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
€226,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Apartment is located on great location, 10 minutes by walk to the sea and Budva Old Town. I…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
1 room apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment is located on the first floor of the building that is inconstruction and it will b…
€91,205
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
Apartment with balcony, with sea view in Meljine, Montenegro
Apartment with balcony, with sea view
Meljine, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-040. Luxury duplex apartments on frontline, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale! Two luxury dup…
€275,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment is located on the second floor of brand new complex in Herceg Novi 100 meters from…
€173,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale we offer a unique stylish apartment with two bedrooms with an area of 75 square met…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
+38268535723 Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/16
A4-1557. One Bedroom Apartment in Becici with Panoramic Sea View.For sale beautiful 1 bedroo…
€235,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Apartment is located in luxurious residential complex with amenities of five star hotel, on …
€143,160
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Igalo, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
A9-808. New complex in Igalo For sale This is very good investment opportunity! Apartments…
€156,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
€340,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/4
Excellent studio apartment for sale. It is fully equipped for living or renting out. It is s…
€58,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/10
Жилой комплекс расположен в Бечичи, рядом с набережной, пляжами, ресторанами, парком и право…
€218,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN BECICI Apartment area: 80m2 (64m2 apartment + 16m2 balcony). The ap…
€120,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Luxurious apartment located in Xenia building, Porto Montenegro, Tivat. Exclusive fully f…
€650,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
NUM 4870 Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Budva. The apartment is 65m2 and is located on th…
€162,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
NUM 4859   A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Budva on 6 floors with an area of 63 m2. …
€193,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
One bedroom(44-45 sq.m.) and two bedrooms (55-62 sq.m.) apartments for sale in a new house i…
€118,800
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
This amazing villa with a pool is located in Zvinje and has fantastic views of the Bay.Villa…
€395,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale in Budva in a new house  For sale a fully equipped apartment in a new …
€111,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
Stunning two-bed apartment for sale in Rafailovici   Excellent rental potential Ful…
€245,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/6
Budwan Riviera, Becici district. & Nbsp; New residential complex in a popular area.Distance …
€134,534
Leave a request

Properties features in Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir