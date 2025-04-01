  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat

Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
$595,358
ID: 27284
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2331
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

About the complex

New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.

 

It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest quality furnishings, fixtures and fittings. 

 

Whether you are looking for a primary residence, a vacation home, or an investment property, The Dreams by Dukley offers an unmatched lifestyle in terms of comfort, convenience, and quality. 

 

The project is coming to life with cutting-edge technology and premium materials, paying particular attention to sustainability and the finest details to provide residents with the ultimate living experience. 

 

Services & Amenities: 

  • Private concierge 
  • Rooftop Infinity Pool 
  • Private security 
  • Underground garage 
  • Dedicated storage units 
  • Smart home system 

 

The basic finishing package includes an elegant interior design, with the possibility of choosing between two styles - Italian and Nordic. Additionally, upon request, each apartment can be furnished and equipped with fixtures and fittings of the highest quality. 

 

Ideal infrastructure 

The complex is located next to the luxurious mega-yacht marina of Porto Montenegro and in convenient proximity to international schools and airports in Tivat, Podgorica and Dubrovnik. 

 

Vibrant Residential Community 

In addition to the award-winning marina, Porto Montenegro boasts a charming residential village, the five-star Regent Hotel, luxury boutiques, shops, restaurants, and sports and leisure facilities, attracting a vibrant international community all year round. 

 

Guaranteed return on investment 

By investing in the Dreams by Dukley project, you can receive a guaranteed income of 6% per annum on the invested funds for the first 3 years after purchase. 

 

Impeccable service 

With ownership of the real estate in the Dreams by Dukley, you will have a dedicated concierge service and security, which will be at your disposal 24/7. 

