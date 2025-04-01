Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor

Modern residential complex in Risan, Bay of Kotor.



A new residential complex located in the town of Risan — one of the oldest towns in Montenegro, with a rich historical heritage. It is situated in the picturesque northwestern part of the Bay of Kotor. The peaceful atmosphere, proximity to the sea, and distinctive architecture make this location especially appealing for both living and vacationing.

About the Complex:

The complex consists of three residential buildings:

Building I — 12 apartments

Building II — 12 apartments

Building III — 8 apartments.

Most of the apartments are equipped with terraces, the majority of which offer panoramic sea views.

Complex Amenities:

- Swimming pool

- Sauna

- Reception area

- Children’s playground

- On-site parking

- Smart home system

- Modern construction materials

- Natural lighting and ventilation

- Connection to city water supply and sewage systems

- Option to connect to internet and TV.

Location:

Just 200 meters from the sea.

Within walking distance: shops, cafés, pharmacies, and the promenade.

15 minutes to the city of Kotor.

An example of an apartment located in the complex can be found here.