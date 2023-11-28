Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Montenegro

125 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 4/4
€480,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 6/6
Жилой комплекс апартаментов "Panorama Tivat" с видом на Адриатическое море находится в муниц…
€290,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€480,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€290,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Exclusive offer in Tivat! Penthouse with panoramic views and two bedrooms near Porto Montene…
€290,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
€650,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
€570,000
Penthouse in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 190 m²
€790,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
€530,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a spacious penthouse apartment in the town of Dobra Voda, municipality of Bar, o…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 281.79 m² …
€3,50M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 188,00 m² I…
€2,15M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 231.06 m² …
€2,50M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 502 m²
PENTHOUSE ON THE ADRIATIC SEA, 502 SQ.M. We offer to buy a luxurious exclusive two-level pe…
€3,30M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 568 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. In this apartmen…
€4,50M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. This apartment i…
€3,50M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 517 m²
APARTMENTS IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. VILLA 8 - APART…
€2,95M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 519 m²
APARTMENTS IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. VILLA 27 - APAR…
€2,75M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 457 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS Apartments for sale in the elite comp…
€2,50M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€317,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
FOR SALE A NEW COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS BY THE SEA ON THE LUŠTICA PENINSULA WITHOUT AGENCY COMM…
€334,990
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
TWO NEW VILLAS FOR SALE IN TIVAT, KRASICI WITHOUT AGENCY COMMISSION +1% DISCOUNT FROM US! …
€529,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 6/6
€1,20M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Floor 6
€370,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a luxurious three bedroom penthouse in Tivat, ideal for those who want to enjoy …
€520,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a beautiful three-bedroom penthouse in the municipality of Kotor, in the neighbo…
€490,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with mountain view in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 4
For sale three-bedroom penthouse with a total area of 117m2 in the new complex The Old Baker…
€325,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5
Beautiful penthouse for sale in Becici with incredible sea view.Penthouse has an area of ​​1…
€480,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Floor 3/3
€514,304
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Floor 3/3
€515,944
