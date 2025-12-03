  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Herceg Novi
  Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$2,09M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro Total Area: 179 m² (110 m² interior + 69 m² terraces) Bedrooms: 2 (expandable to 4) Bathrooms: 2 Price per m²: €10,027/m² Experience elevated coastal living in the prestigious Thea Building at Boka Place, Po…
Agency AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from $863,089
Finishing options Finished
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$863,089
Finishing options Finished
Buy with cryptocurrency — apartments in Porto Montenegro The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle. The Synchro district is becoming the center of Tivat with a new five-star hotel, beach club with pool and lagoon…
Agency DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$1,74M
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 232–313 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 …
Agency VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$681,723
Number of floors 2
Area 165 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new villa complex in a modern style surrounded by an olive grove in the suburbs of the city of Herceg Novi. A total of 8 3-bedroom villas are available for sale, ranging from 165 m2 of internal space. The complex is situated in a quiet and green area, just three kilometers from the c…
Agency VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
