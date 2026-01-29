  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Bar, Montenegro

Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
26, Montenegro
from
$76,952
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
26, Montenegro
from
$76,952
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
For sale — studios in Bar (Čeluga). New building, comfort, and convenient location. Details: • Area: 30.20 m² • Floors: 1, 3, 4, 6 (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bathroom, terrace • Building: new • Parking: in front of the building • Completion date: Decemb…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Bar, Montenegro
from
$118,651
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Bar, Montenegro
from
$118,651
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Modern apartment with sea view — an ideal option for living or vacation. Details: • Floor: 6th (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bedroom, bathroom, terrace • Condition: new building • Parking: in front of the building • Construction completion: December 2025
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Bar, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
For sale — one-bedroom apartment with sea view in Bar (Čeluga). New building, ready to move in. Details: • Area: 45.78 m² • Floor: 6th (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bedroom, bathroom, terrace • Building: new • Parking: in front of the building • Completion…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
TekceTekce
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
PARK Residence - это новый элитный многофункциональный комплекс. Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестиций. Комплекс состоит из 3 блоков: Блок А - состоит из различных типов жилых квартир. Блок В - с 1 по 5 этаж расположен 4-звездочный отель, с жилыми апартаментами - с 6-го по 8-й этаж. Бл…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
