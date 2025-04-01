  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lustica
  4. Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular

Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular

Lustica, Montenegro
from
$231,200
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27286
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2368
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • City
    Lustica

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Unique townhouses in a new residential complex are offered for sale in a picturesque location on the Lushtica Peninsula.

 

The complex consists of two buildings. The first building is located 50 meters from the sea with a stunning view of the Tivat Bay and the island of Flowers, the St. Mark's Monastery, and the mountains. The property consists of 3 townhouses, each designed for a single family.

 

Each townhouse has 2 floors, including a living room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms (each with its own walk-in closet), and 2 bathrooms. The townhouse area is 86 sqm plus a private green terrace on the 1st floor - 15 sqm. Each room offers a sea view.

 

The second building consists of four townhouses, each designed for a single family. The townhouse area is 74 sqm plus a private green terrace on the 1st floor - 15 sqm. The townhouse comprises a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The sea view is visible from the 2nd floor.

 

The price of each townhouse includes one parking space in the open parking area of the complex. The finishing of the townhouse includes: ceramic flooring in living spaces, ceramic tiling in bathrooms, built-in sanitary ware in the bathrooms. Underfloor heating in the bathroom on the 1st floor in the kitchen area, air conditioning units in each room.

 

The complex's territory also features a zone for barbecue preparation.

 

Near the complex, you'll find coastal fish restaurants and beaches like Movida, Niki Beach, and Plavi Horizon. The airport is approximately 5 km away, Tivat center is 7 km away, and Kotor is 5 km away.

 

Price of a townhouse in building 1 (86 m2 +15 m2): 258.000 euros

Price of a townhouse in building 2 (74 m2 + 15 m2): 199.800 euros

Location on the map

Lustica, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,15M
Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$131,246
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,69M
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$613,294
Residential complex The Dreams by Dukley
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$587,217
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Lustica, Montenegro
from
$231,200
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$595,358
New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.   It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest qual…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$615,608
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
New condo hotel under construction right on the beachfront in Becici in the center of Budva Riviera – the most developed and attractive to tourist part of the coast of Montenegro.   Hotel has direct access to the 2 kilometers long beach which is considered the most beautiful in Montenegr…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$159,514
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a new complex in Budva. A modern residential complex located in the quiet and green Babin Do area of Budva, offering picturesque mountain landscapes and sea views. Its unique location in the upper part of the city ensures both privacy and tranquility, along with panoramic vie…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications