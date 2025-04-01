Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular

Unique townhouses in a new residential complex are offered for sale in a picturesque location on the Lushtica Peninsula.

The complex consists of two buildings. The first building is located 50 meters from the sea with a stunning view of the Tivat Bay and the island of Flowers, the St. Mark's Monastery, and the mountains. The property consists of 3 townhouses, each designed for a single family.

Each townhouse has 2 floors, including a living room with a kitchen, 2 bedrooms (each with its own walk-in closet), and 2 bathrooms. The townhouse area is 86 sqm plus a private green terrace on the 1st floor - 15 sqm. Each room offers a sea view.

The second building consists of four townhouses, each designed for a single family. The townhouse area is 74 sqm plus a private green terrace on the 1st floor - 15 sqm. The townhouse comprises a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The sea view is visible from the 2nd floor.

The price of each townhouse includes one parking space in the open parking area of the complex. The finishing of the townhouse includes: ceramic flooring in living spaces, ceramic tiling in bathrooms, built-in sanitary ware in the bathrooms. Underfloor heating in the bathroom on the 1st floor in the kitchen area, air conditioning units in each room.

The complex's territory also features a zone for barbecue preparation.

Near the complex, you'll find coastal fish restaurants and beaches like Movida, Niki Beach, and Plavi Horizon. The airport is approximately 5 km away, Tivat center is 7 km away, and Kotor is 5 km away.

Price of a townhouse in building 1 (86 m2 +15 m2): 258.000 euros

Price of a townhouse in building 2 (74 m2 + 15 m2): 199.800 euros