Residential complex New Residential Complex in Dubovica Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$100,657
;
10
Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

New Residential Complex in Dubovica Budva

The complex is located in the prestigious Dubovica area. Nearby you will find the city center, Slovenska and Mogren beaches, Bečići, and the Rozino district.

 

About the Complex:
• Modern development consisting of 5 residential buildings
• Only 34 apartments in each building
• Well-designed layouts and turnkey finishes
• Spacious terraces with sea and city views
• High construction quality following European standards.

 

Complex Infrastructure:
• Outdoor swimming pool
• Modern fitness and yoga area
• Spacious SPA center
• Underground parking
• Landscaped and secured territory.

 

Completion date: June 2027.

 

Payment Terms:
• 50% — first installment
• 25% — upon completion of structural works
• 10% — after facade works
• 10% — after tile installation
• 5% — upon handover of keys.

 

Advantages:
• 2-year interest-free installment plan
• Expected price growth of 30–40% after completion
• Land is owned by the investor — ensuring legal and financial security.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Leave a request
Leave a request
