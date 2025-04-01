Residential complex New Residential Complex in Dubovica Budva

New Residential Complex in Dubovica Budva

The complex is located in the prestigious Dubovica area. Nearby you will find the city center, Slovenska and Mogren beaches, Bečići, and the Rozino district.

About the Complex:

• Modern development consisting of 5 residential buildings

• Only 34 apartments in each building

• Well-designed layouts and turnkey finishes

• Spacious terraces with sea and city views

• High construction quality following European standards.

Complex Infrastructure:

• Outdoor swimming pool

• Modern fitness and yoga area

• Spacious SPA center

• Underground parking

• Landscaped and secured territory.

Completion date: June 2027.

Payment Terms:

• 50% — first installment

• 25% — upon completion of structural works

• 10% — after facade works

• 10% — after tile installation

• 5% — upon handover of keys.

Advantages:

• 2-year interest-free installment plan

• Expected price growth of 30–40% after completion

• Land is owned by the investor — ensuring legal and financial security.