  Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
149
Herceg Novi
120
Ulcinj Ulqin
3
Risan
27
1 158 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2360 Luxury Eco-Villa in Pržno — Where Innovation Meets Elegance 🏝 Location: Pictur…
$4,50M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Spacious apartments with sea views in Porto MontenegroWe offer for sale a fully furnished ap…
$877,631
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
A house is sold in a bar with views of the sea. About 250 meters to the sea and the beach on…
$354,916
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
We present to your attention an old stone townhouse with its own courtyard and terraces in t…
$318,878
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury villa with panoramic stunning sea view in Budva, Blizikuci. The total area …
$2,62M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Two houses with a restaurant on the first line of Kotor Bay, considered one of the ten most …
$2,28M
5 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 365 m²
Construction of houses in Montenegro with an installment plan. Do you want to get a villa wi…
$347,120
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
The villa is located in a very quiet and beautiful place in the village. Rezhevichi (to the …
$805,248
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
2 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-020. Stone house on the first line to the a sea in Muo, Amazing property For sale - Amaz…
$705,444
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
$3,53M
5 bedroom house in Mrcevac, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Two houses/ruins are for sale, in the quiet area of Tivata- Kalardovo, with a large plot. Th…
$747,636
House in Buljarica, Montenegro
House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
Buljarica Budva Riviera House in the bosom of nature in the vicinity of Petrovac. House 1…
$410,795
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
An amazing three-storey villa in the town of Kavach is for sale. A huge recreation area on t…
$1,34M
1 bedroom house in Ratisevina, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 148 m²
Herceg Novi, Ratiševina area. Three-storey house with one bedroom Distance to the sea 1500m…
$219,716
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
House in Bar For sale house on the outskirts of Bar, in the area of Dobre Water, just 50 met…
$249,212
5 bedroom house in Skaljari, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-004. Villa u Kavac Beautiful, contemporary and elegant family Villa for sale with sea vie…
$1,22M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
$490,035
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Three-storey house with sea views in Tivat. The plot area is 363 m2, and the house area is 1…
$467,044
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
House 11 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Villa (mini-hotel) is sold in Montenegro with an amazing view of the Adriatic Sea, 5 minutes…
$705,088
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-073. Modern house in Kavac (Tivat) In the heart of the Bay of Kotor is situated the most …
$356,127
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$632,315
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
6 bedroom house in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 277 m²
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
$1,46M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
D9-320. House in Sutomore with panoramic sea view For sale  The house consists of a kitchen…
$223,485
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/3
text
$345,781
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
3 bedroom house in Velembusi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Velembusi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
For sale is a great family house in Bar, 174m2, on a plot of 600m2. The house is located in …
$316,595
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Morinj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-085. Historic Stone Villa in Morinj, Boka BayStep into history with this magnificent 330…
$785,836
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 327 m²
D9-1102. Villa in Stoliv, Kotor bay, MontenegroThe Villa for sale is located in Montenegro…
$1,40M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

