Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat

  Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
$157,408
6
ID: 27296
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2597
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat.

A modern premium-class residential complex located in one of the most scenic and comfortable areas of Tivat. This is a unique opportunity for those seeking a combination of comfort, quality, and prime location.

 

General Overview:
The residential complex consists of two buildings — A and B, each offering apartments with one or two bedrooms, spacious living rooms, and terraces. Ground-floor apartments additionally feature private patios (gardens). Apartment sizes range from 42 m² to 90 m².

Modern architecture and well-thought-out layouts are combined with high-quality finishing materials. Thanks to panoramic glazing, the interiors are filled with natural light and offer impressive views of the sea and the city.

 

Location:
The complex is situated in a quiet, green area of Tivat, surrounded by prestigious residential developments.

Just a few minutes walk from:
• Clean beaches
• Shops and restaurants
• The Porto Montenegro promenade
• Only 10 minutes by car to Tivat International Airport.

 

Key Advantages:
• Prime location close to nature and infrastructure
• High-quality turnkey finishing – natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate systems from leading brands
• Functional layouts – maximizing light and space
• Professional property management ensures comfort and upkeep
• Underground and outdoor parking.

 

Payment Terms:
• 40% – upon signing the contract
• 30% – by August 31, 2025
• 30% – by December 31, 2025.

 

This residential complex is the perfect space for living, relaxing, and investing on the Adriatic coast.

More detailed information about the one-bedroom, one-bedroom with a garden, and two-bedroom apartments in the complex.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

