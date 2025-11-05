  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm
  4. Residence Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Residence Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro
Price on request
;
3
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32924
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Ulcinj Municipality
  • Village
    Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

At the very beginning of Velika Plaža, where the Adriatic Sea meets the borders of Italy and Albania, Otrant Reef Resort emerges as a new symbol of luxury and modern living in Montenegro.

Situated in one of the most breathtaking locations of the southern Adriatic, this exclusive complex spans over 40,000 m², combining the natural beauty of Ulcinj’s coastline with exceptional architecture and world-class amenities.

The complex includes a 5-star hotel, luxury villas and apartments, a wellness & spa center, fine-dining restaurants, a seaside promenade, and expansive green areas. Panoramic views of the Adriatic, direct beach access, and proximity to international borders make Otrant Reef an ideal choice for investors and clients seeking a blend of prestige, privacy, and exceptional connectivity.

 

Key Features:

  • Location: Velika Plaža, Ulcinj – southern Montenegro, near the borders with Italy and Albania

  • Total area of the complex: approx. 42,700 m²

  • 5⭐ Hotel with three towers (G+6, G+7, G+10)

  • Exclusive villas and residential apartments

  • Wellness & spa center, pools, and children’s facilities

  • Restaurants, cafés, and commercial spaces

  • Seaside promenade and landscaped green areas

Otrant Reef Resort represents a harmonious blend of natural tranquility, Mediterranean luxury, and international connectivity – a true sanctuary at the crossroads of cultures and seas.

Location on the map

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Rosa by Concord
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,481
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$2,500
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Residential complex
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,453
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$1,74M
You are viewing
Residence Otrant Reef Resort by Concord
Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
from
$164,714
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 44–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Introducing a new residential complex near the sea in Kotor. We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the Bay of Kotor. This region is renowned for its mild climate, centuries-old olive groves, and the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The complex is located just 50 meters fr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.5
185,260
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0
343,940
Apartment 3 rooms
75.0
381,912
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Ludvika Kube, Montenegro
from
$2,851
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and functionality — ideal for a modern lifestyle — are just some of the features of our new project, “BRICK HOUSE.” It consists of 12 apartments designed according to the highest standards of modern living. The project offers exclusivity a…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Show all Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$89,990
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
In Budva, in the area of Dubovica Luxury, a new residential project was launched, which combines a high level of comfort and excellent location - just within walking distance are the University and the modern shopping center Mega Mall.The complex is designed for 38 apartments of various type…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
Show all publications