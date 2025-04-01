Residential complex New residential building in Budva

New residential complex "PIETRA RESIDENCE" in the quiet district of Budva - Podkošljun, just a 4-minute drive from the beach and promenade.

Available for sale:



• 1-bedroom apartments, 41–43 m², starting at €116,004

• 2-bedroom apartments, 57–77 m², starting at €169,537.



Project features:

• Two-level underground garage

• Installment plan and phased payment

• Modern design and functional layouts

• Location: quiet area

• Wide range of apartments

• Panoramic windows, glass railings on the terraces.



The developer offers a phased payment plan:

• First payment: 30% upon signing the contract

• Subsequent payments are linked to construction stages and agreed upon separately.



These apartments are suitable for both permanent residence and rental business. Thanks to the high popularity of the resort, real estate in Budva has excellent investment potential – it is highly liquid and can easily be rented out, providing owners with a stable income.



The city’s infrastructure includes numerous shops, restaurants, two local schools, a Russian school offering an IB diploma, private kindergartens, playgrounds, a health center, private clinics, two food markets, and a wide variety of recreational and sports clubs for both children and adults.

