Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Short-term rental

Short-term rental residential properties in Montenegro

3 properties total found
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Becici, Montenegro
VIP
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/9
Lovely apartment with a separate bedroom in a residential complex with a swimming pool. & Nb…
€90
per night
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
ID 443 Rental of an apartment with sea view in Bechichi Species single with new repair To …
€75
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/6
€70
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir