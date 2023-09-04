Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici

Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici

For sale: 3 penthouses in Becici on the 7th floor with panoramic sea views.

Premium location on Montenegro's best sandy beach, surrounded by 5-star hotels.

Three penthouses occupy the entire floor. Each has individual access to the roof. The entire roof area of the apartment can be equipped with a space for relaxation and living, including a shower/toilet, mini kitchen, summer living room, sunbathing area and, if desired, a jacuzzi.

The penthouses can be purchased separately or together and used as a mini-hotel. In this case, the roof area can be redesigned as a place for tourists to have breakfast and relax.

This is a very good investment both for personal use with subsequent resale at a significant price increase and for a small business project for seasonal rental.

Completion date: 2026

Penthouse 1

Number of bedrooms: 1

Total area: 92 m2

Area of one level: 46 m2

Price: €195,000

Penthouse 2

Number of bedrooms: 2

Total area: 140 m2

Area of one level - 70 m2

Price €275,000

Penthouse 3

Number of bedrooms - 2

Total area - 120 m2

Area of one level - 60 m2

Price €225,000

All infrastructure, shops, and restaurants are within walking distance.

Bečići is the best beach in Montenegro and the most comfortable place to live in winter and for summer holidays.

Possibility to purchase a parking space in the garage for an additional fee.

