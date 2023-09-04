  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Boreti
  4. Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici

Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici

Boreti, Montenegro
from
$224,703
VAT
from
$2,443/m²
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32936
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Boreti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

About the complex

Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici

 

For sale: 3 penthouses in Becici on the 7th floor with panoramic sea views.

Premium location on Montenegro's best sandy beach, surrounded by 5-star hotels.

Three penthouses occupy the entire floor. Each has individual access to the roof. The entire roof area of the apartment can be equipped with a space for relaxation and living, including a shower/toilet, mini kitchen, summer living room, sunbathing area and, if desired, a jacuzzi.

The penthouses can be purchased separately or together and used as a mini-hotel. In this case, the roof area can be redesigned as a place for tourists to have breakfast and relax.

This is a very good investment both for personal use with subsequent resale at a significant price increase and for a small business project for seasonal rental.

Completion date: 2026

 

Penthouse 1

Number of bedrooms: 1

Total area: 92 m2

Area of one level: 46 m2

Price: €195,000

 

Penthouse 2

Number of bedrooms: 2

Total area: 140 m2

Area of one level - 70 m2

Price €275,000

 

Penthouse 3

Number of bedrooms - 2

Total area - 120 m2

Area of one level - 60 m2

Price €225,000

 

 

All infrastructure, shops, and restaurants are within walking distance.

 

Bečići is the best beach in Montenegro and the most comfortable place to live in winter and for summer holidays.

Possibility to purchase a parking space in the garage for an additional fee.

Completion of construction in 2026.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 92.0
Price per m², USD 2,442
Apartment price, USD 224,703
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 120.0 – 140.0
Price per m², USD 2,161 – 2,263
Apartment price, USD 259,272 – 316,889

Location on the map

Boreti, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
All news
Similar complexes
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Becici, Montenegro
from
$152,798
Residential complex v Dobrote
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$134,418
Residential complex Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$179,516
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$863,089
You are viewing
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$224,703
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Show all Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
The life you dreamed ofWe present you an exclusive residential complex, the embodiment of elegance and exquisite comfort in the heart of Boki Kotorskaya - the pearl of the Adriatic. Here, just 150 meters from the shore, inspiring views, sea breeze and architecture imbued with tradition and s…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Show all Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
PARK Residence - это новый элитный многофункциональный комплекс. Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестиций. Комплекс состоит из 3 блоков: Блок А - состоит из различных типов жилых квартир. Блок В - с 1 по 5 этаж расположен 4-звездочный отель, с жилыми апартаментами - с 6-го по 8-й этаж. Бл…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Ludvika Kube, Montenegro
from
$2,851
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and functionality — ideal for a modern lifestyle — are just some of the features of our new project, “BRICK HOUSE.” It consists of 12 apartments designed according to the highest standards of modern living. The project offers exclusivity a…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
Show all publications