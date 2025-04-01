  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici

Becici, Montenegro
from
$218,703
;
13
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27277
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2320
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

About the complex

New modern residential complex in Becici - an ideal place for those who want to live close to the sea and enjoy beautiful sea views. The distance to the sandy beach is only 150 meters.

 

The complex has 10 floors with 8 apartments per floor with sea and mountain views. The location, panoramic windows, successful layouts, lots of light, large terraces, and proximity to all infrastructure make this offer the most interesting on the Budva coast. Almost all apartments in the complex offer panoramic views of the sea due to the natural curve of the coastline.

 

The apartments are sold with turnkey finishes. Individual design renovations are also possible. The interior decoration is done according to a design project using high-quality materials such as individually selected marble, designer wood, and stone solutions. The complex is equipped with a Legrand "Smart Home" system. Apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms are available for sale, ranging in size from 45 to 190 square meters.

 

The complex has two floors of underground parking with a comfortable car lift. Parking spaces are provided for each apartment. Additionally, there are two extra lifts.

 

Complex infrastructure includes:

24/7 concierge service

Wellness & SPA with a gym

Swimming pool and sauna

Sports and children's playgrounds

Pet walking area

Private beach reserved for complex residents

Management company for apartment rentals

 

Only a 2 km walk along the Adriatic Sea separates the residential complex from one of the most popular tourist cities in Montenegro - Budva.

Convenient payment terms are available, including payment installments, payment via letter of credit in a bank in Russia.
 

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro

