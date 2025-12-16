  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro

Podgorica
2
Herceg Novi
4
Risan
2
Budva Municipality
42
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
Finishing options Finished
Area 35–76 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Project Description: Kolasin Valleys is turning a new page in the world of hotel business and investments in the mountainous region of Montenegro. This all-season project features 23 high-class hotels…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0 – 72.0
324,297 – 596,683
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 76.0
522,741 – 540,025
Studio apartment
35.0
215,023
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
