Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel

Sale of apartments managed by InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* apart-hotel on the first of the Adriatic Sea

Introducing the wonderful new project on the first line in Čanj governed by luxurious InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* hotel.

This complex construction featuring eight apartment buildings, six of which are six-story and two are three-story.

It`s located on picturesque coastal village on the attractive Montenegrin coast, this resort offers a tranquil setting amidst mountainous cliffs, hills, and the warm Adriatic Sea.

The complex comprises 244 apartments, each with an open sea view. The project includes the following apartment types and sizes:

• Studio: 42 - 67 m2

• Two-bedroom apartments: 60.5 – 69 m2

• Three-bedroom apartments: 80 – 102 m2

• Four-bedroom apartments: 118 – 178 m2

Also the complex project includes three pools, an open-air tennis court, a basketball court, restaurants, a children's playground, underground floor and a garage with ample parking spaces. Additionally, for easy and quick access to beachfront restaurants and bars, the residential complex has integrated elevators and staircases connecting it to the shoreline.

Furthermore, the resort stands out for its proximity to two Montenegrin airports, Tivat and Podgorica, as well as the major centers of the Montenegrin coast, Budva and Bar.

The construction of the project will be completed in 2024.