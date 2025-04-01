  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Canj
  4. Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel

Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel

Canj, Montenegro
from
$187,460
;
10
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27289
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2378
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • Village
    Canj

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

Sale of apartments managed by InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* apart-hotel on the first of the Adriatic Sea

 

Introducing the wonderful new project on the first line in Čanj governed by luxurious InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* hotel.

 

This complex construction featuring eight apartment buildings, six of which are six-story and two are three-story.

It`s located on picturesque coastal village on the attractive Montenegrin coast, this resort offers a tranquil setting amidst mountainous cliffs, hills, and the warm Adriatic Sea.

 

The complex comprises 244 apartments, each with an open sea view. The project includes the following apartment types and sizes:

• Studio: 42 - 67 m2

• Two-bedroom apartments: 60.5 – 69 m2

• Three-bedroom apartments: 80 – 102 m2

• Four-bedroom apartments: 118 – 178 m2

 

Also the complex project includes three pools, an open-air tennis court, a basketball court, restaurants, a children's playground, underground floor and a garage with ample parking spaces. Additionally, for easy and quick access to beachfront restaurants and bars, the residential complex has integrated elevators and staircases connecting it to the shoreline. 

 

Furthermore, the resort stands out for its proximity to two Montenegrin airports, Tivat and Podgorica, as well as the major centers of the Montenegrin coast, Budva and Bar.

 

The construction of the project will be completed in 2024.

Location on the map

Canj, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$2,63M
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Bar, Montenegro
from
$79,517
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$125,815
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Kotor, Montenegro
from
$180,789
Residential complex ParkSide Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$115,727
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Canj, Montenegro
from
$187,460
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$158,064
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activ…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$122,293
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Area 38–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New luxury apartment complex. Futuristic architectural solution with elements of classical design, which creates its uniqueness. Based on tradition and looking into the future, this project not only surprises, but also fits perfectly into the incredible landscape of Montenegro. Round the clo…
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$393,434
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications