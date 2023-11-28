Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Montenegro

3 904 properties total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Legal house with a fireplace in the coniferous forest of Zabljak Two-storey wooden house of…
€120,000
3 room house in Risan, Montenegro
3 room house
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Two-storey villa with stunning views of the bay. Area 140m2 with a spacious operated roof of…
€299,000
2 room house in Bartula, Montenegro
2 room house
Bartula, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
A unique opportunity to become the owner of a new villa surrounded by olive grove in the bea…
€320,000
2 room house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
A cozy one-story house in Bar, the Shushan district in a quiet, peaceful place is suitable f…
€110,000
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
A great offer for true connoisseurs of history and sea adventures! Welcome to the old stone …
€599,000
2 room house in Kotor, Montenegro
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The townhouse is a part of the project located between Tivat and Kotor. This unique location…
€275,000
4 room house in Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
The house has three levels. On the ground floor there is spacious kitchen with dining room, …
€320,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
€63,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobra Voda. Three-storey villa with a total area o…
€450,000
3 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
NUM 4876 Only a few steps from the shoreline of the Adriatic Sea is this exceptional arch…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 285 m²
NUM 4852 A two-story villa with a pool on the coast in Utjeha is for sale. The area o…
€1,62M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villa with a swimming pool in Montenegro with the possibility of year-round service f…
€570,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Boljevici, Montenegro
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Boljevici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Villa with vineyards (estate) in the unique wine region of the Adriatic.  A good asphalt ro…
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of ​​the villa is …
€290,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 2/3
Chic villa for sale on the first coastline in Boca-Cotor Bay. The first line by the sea, 3 …
€650,000
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
One of the best villas on the coast. A unique offer - a villa designed and built by an archi…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. See view and mountains view. Swimming pool 6x4…
€320,000
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
€140,000
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Two-storey house in Sutomore, Brca House area 100m2. Plot area 80m2. House structure: Ground…
€69,000
2 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Legal semi-prefabricated house in Sutomore - house 55m2 - land plot 156m2 House structure…
€53,000
5 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 78 m²
Two-storey house with a plot in Zankovici, Sutomore. House area 78 m2. Plot area 200 m2. Str…
€58,000
4 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Three-storey villa with beautiful mountain views in the center of Sutomore. Villa area 270 m…
€315,000
4 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
The house is located in Buljarica, 1 km from an excellent sandy beach. House area 195 m2 Plo…
€158,000
6 room house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 305 m²
€330,000
3 room house in Marovici, Montenegro
3 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€520,000
5 room house in Kunje, Montenegro
5 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
€370,000
4 room house in celuga, Montenegro
4 room house
celuga, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
€235,000
House in Montenegro
House
Montenegro
Area 150 m²
€285,000
5 room house with parking, with furniture, new building in Bar, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€165,000
