Houses for sale in Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. House

Houses in Montenegro

;
Podgorica
74
Herceg Novi
150
Risan
10
Zabljak
23
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
3 335 properties total found
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Premium Premium
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
!!! OFF PLAN PRICES valid until start of Construction - summer 2026 !!! 100m² House for s…
$232,763
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$840,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 819 m²
Total built area: 819 m2 Land area: 534 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 + 1 Garages: 2 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea in Montenegro? These stylish townhouses are the perfe…
$296,014
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A rare opportunity to own a private seafront house in Budva, offering breathtaking views of …
$5,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale are modern villas in a well-maintained residential complex in Danilovgrad, approxim…
$772,601
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$4,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 185 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 585 m²
Size: 585,60sq m + 940 m2 plot Stylish, refined family Villa, built in 2014, using only qua…
$1,85M
Leave a request
House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
Bay View Village is a small, luxury complex located on the hillside in Zvinje, with breathta…
$1,36M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 150 m²
Size: 1150m2 (750 m2 living space) ; Plot area: 1,000m2; Bedrooms: 6; Bathrooms: 5 This …
$2,89M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Villa Elena, Bar Area of the house: 520 m2 Plot: 644m2 Modern villa with beautiful views …
$692,774
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Nestled in Rezevici, these modern residences sit atop the olive hill, surrounded by nature a…
$831,329
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Waterfront villa in a residential complex, Kostanjica, Kotor Bay Size of the house: 235 m2 …
$865,968
Leave a request
House in Budva, Montenegro
House
Budva, Montenegro
For sale is an urbanized plot of land with an area of 364 m², located in one of the most sou…
$334,680
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa on the first line to the sea in Krasici, Tivat The main entrance to the villa is from…
$2,43M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
House area: 146 m2 Land area: 136 m2 Charm and serenity guaranteed for this renovated ston…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in R 23, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
R 23, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
An excellent opportunity to purchase a spacious and fully equipped family house in Velje Brd…
$403,924
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Luxury villa with fantastic sea views, located in a seafront complex with its own beach appr…
$982,466
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Modern Elegance. Seamless Living. Unmatched Coastal Charm. Nestled in the exclusive enclave …
$3,06M
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale is a cozy country house with an area of 58 m2 with a large plot of 4,671 m2, consis…
$219,379
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The villa sits on a plot of land of 715 m2, and is spread over three levels. Property layou…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Miljevci, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Miljevci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: fully legal, spacious house near the sea in Sutomore — ideal for family living or …
$230,013
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Newly built villa of 170 m2 Skocidjevojka, Budva. This unique luxury residence strikes the …
$1,73M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Extraordinary Stone villa in Rezevici with stunning sea and mountain views. Rezevici monaste…
$3,29M
Leave a request
House in Montenegro
House
Montenegro
Area 45 m²
These beautiful mountain homes are part of a new sustainable project located in the village …
$196,171
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The house is spread over two levels, each comprising one bedroom apartment. The house requir…
$242,471
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Spread over two floors, the villa is set on a 1,300 m2 plot and offers approximately 420 sq …
$2,83M
Leave a request

Property types in Montenegro

villas
cottages
chalets
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go