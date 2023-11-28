UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Houses
Houses for sale in Montenegro
villas
1089
chalets
8
townhouses
39
duplexes
17
House
Clear all
3 904 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
90 m²
2
Legal house with a fireplace in the coniferous forest of Zabljak Two-storey wooden house of…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Risan, Montenegro
3
140 m²
Two-storey villa with stunning views of the bay. Area 140m2 with a spacious operated roof of…
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269616664
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room house
Bartula, Montenegro
2
170 m²
A unique opportunity to become the owner of a new villa surrounded by olive grove in the bea…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269616664
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
2
52 m²
A cozy one-story house in Bar, the Shushan district in a quiet, peaceful place is suitable f…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269616664
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2
150 m²
A great offer for true connoisseurs of history and sea adventures! Welcome to the old stone …
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269616664
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
2
2
130 m²
The townhouse is a part of the project located between Tivat and Kotor. This unique location…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
4
5
306 m²
The house has three levels. On the ground floor there is spacious kitchen with dining room, …
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
65 m²
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
€63,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6
6
493 m²
3
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobra Voda. Three-storey villa with a total area o…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
3
129 m²
NUM 4876 Only a few steps from the shoreline of the Adriatic Sea is this exceptional arch…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Kunje, Montenegro
3
285 m²
NUM 4852 A two-story villa with a pool on the coast in Utjeha is for sale. The area o…
€1,62M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Susanj, Montenegro
6
3
240 m²
3
Modern villa with a swimming pool in Montenegro with the possibility of year-round service f…
€570,000
2
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Boljevici, Montenegro
7
3
Villa with vineyards (estate) in the unique wine region of the Adriatic. A good asphalt ro…
€320,000
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
durici, Montenegro
4
2
118 m²
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of the villa is …
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269855586
+38269233141
my2ndhome.mne@gmail.com
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
7
5
200 m²
3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kostanjica, Montenegro
4
3
235 m²
2/3
Chic villa for sale on the first coastline in Boca-Cotor Bay. The first line by the sea, 3 …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
7
5
390 m²
One of the best villas on the coast. A unique offer - a villa designed and built by an archi…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269855586
+38269233141
my2ndhome.mne@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
170 m²
2
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. See view and mountains view. Swimming pool 6x4…
€320,000
2
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
3
141 m²
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
100 m²
Two-storey house in Sutomore, Brca House area 100m2. Plot area 80m2. House structure: Ground…
€69,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2
55 m²
Legal semi-prefabricated house in Sutomore - house 55m2 - land plot 156m2 House structure…
€53,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5
78 m²
Two-storey house with a plot in Zankovici, Sutomore. House area 78 m2. Plot area 200 m2. Str…
€58,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
4
270 m²
Three-storey villa with beautiful mountain views in the center of Sutomore. Villa area 270 m…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
195 m²
The house is located in Buljarica, 1 km from an excellent sandy beach. House area 195 m2 Plo…
€158,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
6
305 m²
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269616664
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
3 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
3
180 m²
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269616664
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
5 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
5
280 m²
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269616664
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
4 room house
celuga, Montenegro
4
175 m²
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38269616664
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
House
Montenegro
150 m²
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
5
3
200 m²
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
