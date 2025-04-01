  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$239,535
;
7
ID: 28133
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2684
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.

 

Architecture and Layout

The complex consists of 10 modern buildings, each including 5 apartments:
Ground floor — 1- and 2-bedroom apartments
Second floor — 1- and 2-bedroom apartments
Third floor — a spacious penthouse with access to a private rooftop terrace.

The architecture is designed in a modern style and harmoniously integrates into the Mediterranean landscape. Natural materials are used in the finishing, while olive trees and ornamental plants are planted throughout the territory, creating an atmosphere of coziness and privacy.

 

Landscaping and Amenities

The territory of the complex is designed with an emphasis on comfort, privacy, and active recreation:
• children’s playground (swings, slide, sandbox, play complex)
• sports zone and workout complex
• swimming pool with sun loungers
• BBQ and hearth area with a shared dining table
•  “neighborhood living room” in the open air (gazebo, swings, outdoor furniture)
• terraces for relaxation
• extensive landscaping: green buffer zones, decorative shrubs, flowering plants, and trees reducing noise and ensuring privacy.

 

Parking
• Underground parking — 5 parking spaces under each building
• Guest parking at the entrance
• Full accessibility for people with disabilities.

 

Security
• Gated and secure territory with retaining walls
• Video surveillance at the entrance, on the territory, and at the entrances to buildings
• Modern perimeter lighting for safety.

 

Location and Infrastructure

The complex is situated in a strategically convenient part of Tivat:
• Across the road from a park and beaches
• Convenient access from main transport routes
• Educational institutions (including international schools and kindergartens)
• Medical facilities
• Shopping and entertainment centers
• Near the bus station
• Just a few minutes’ drive from Tivat Airport.

 

Installment payment plan available!
This complex is your home in Tivat, where urban comfort meets the natural harmony of the Mediterranean.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Back
