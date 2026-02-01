  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

On the map
Residence Opatovo
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$405,029
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
We are pleased to present to your attention an exclusive premium residential complex located in the picturesque suburb of Tivat, in Donja Lastva. Only 7 apartments in a closed protected area guarantee a high level of privacy and comfort.The advantages of the complex:Location: first coastline…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$159,841
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
In the picturesque area of Donja Lastva, located in the city of Tivat, it is planned to build an exclusive mini-city consisting of sixteen houses. This complex stands out for its excellent location, including its proximity to Porto Montenegro, as well as schools and kindergartens, making it …
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
On the map
