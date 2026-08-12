Condos for sale in Montenegro

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Condos in Montenegro

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Herceg Novi
3
Budva
41
Tivat
54
Becici
44
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345 properties total found
Condo in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
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Condo
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$210,575
VAT
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in , Montenegro
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Condo
, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$173,753
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in Dr Ljubomira Rasovica, Montenegro
Condo
Dr Ljubomira Rasovica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 7
Comfortable living with style is what Lumen Homes Residential Complex offers you in a quiet …
$234,087
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Condo 2 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 11
Apartment residential complex in the city of Bar, 150 meters from the sea. In walking distan…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment with panoramic sea views in the Centrale zone, Lustica Bay complex • 1 bedroom • 1…
$498,155
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$177,737
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 1 room in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/11
We offer for sale a studio in the complex Belvedere Residence, located in one of the most po…
$111,854
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/4
An apartment is offered for sale in the complex of luxury housing Dukley Gardens on the Adri…
$1,44M
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Condo 1 bedroom in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
We offer for sale apartments with 1 bedroom in Marina Village, Luštica Bay - a residential a…
$980,166
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Condo 1 room in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/9
We offer for sale a studio with sea views in the complex Casa al Mare in Becici - 50 meters …
$176,026
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Condo 6 bedrooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Condo 6 bedrooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 558 m²
An exceptional modern complex of villas, in traditional Montenegrin style, in the heart of t…
$3,46M
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Condo in Przno, Montenegro
Condo
Przno, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
$556,409
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/11
Premium residential complex on the first line in Rafailovichi – investment in quality and st…
$357,896
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Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer for sale apartments in a modern residential complex in a quiet green area of Babin …
$147,435
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 6
Basic parameters: Location: Porto Montenegro, Tivat.Square: 135 m2 Structure: 2 bedrooms, 3 …
$1,56M
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Condo in , Montenegro
Condo
, Montenegro
The Peaks - Apartments The Peaks Apartments is a collection of premium residences in the mos…
$990,544
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Condo 1 bedroom in Health trail, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Health trail, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer for sale a cozy apartment in the Adria residential complex in Herceg Novi - one of …
$171,817
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Condo 2 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$528,855
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in 43 b, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
43 b, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for sale an apartment with 1 bedroom in a modern residential complex in Becici. The…
$212,754
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Condo 1 bedroom in Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential complex in Risan - comfort and style by the sea Discover a unique opportunity to…
$220,925
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
$216,939
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 5/8
We offer for sale a sunny apartment with 2 bedrooms and a terrace with sea views in Becici. …
$387,454
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer for sale an apartment with 2 bedrooms in a modern residential complex in the area o…
$247,002
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer you exclusive apartments in a modern residential complex located in the picturesque…
$301,933
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
An exclusive project of a large construction company over Budva, just 350 meters from the an…
$547,740
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Apartment with one bedroom and panoramic sea views in Porto Montenegro - Versa building in T…
$799,124
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Condo 1 bedroom in Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Cetinje Njegusi Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/8
For sale is a one-bedroom five-star hotel SIRO, the first hotel brand SIRO by Kerzner Intern…
$576,174
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Condo in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
$186,365
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Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Dukley Gardens, located on the Zavala Peninsula, in the heart of the bustling Budva Riviera …
$945,572
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Condo 1 bedroom in Radovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer for sale an apartment with 1 bedroom in the Heights area of the Luštica Bay complex…
$608,856
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