  Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights

Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights

Radovici, Montenegro
from
$370,797
;
16
ID: 27956
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2667
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Radovici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Introducing Heights — an exclusive collection of studios, apartments, and penthouses set on the slopes between Centrale and Montenegro’s first golf course.


This is where elegant architecture, panoramic views, and a warm Mediterranean ambiance merge into a single premium lifestyle.


Key advantages of Heights:


• Elegant design blending traditional Montenegrin architecture with modern accents

• Close proximity to the future international school

• Spacious layouts with terraces and captivating sea views

• Bright interiors with natural color palettes and attention to detail

• Landscaped gardens with lavender and olive trees, communal areas inspired by Mediterranean villages

• Private pool surrounded by greenery + separate children’s pool

• Outdoor yoga and fitness zones

• Private underground garages and ample guest parking.

 

Heights offers tranquility and privacy, just minutes away from the vibrant Centrale district. Shops, cafés, sports grounds, green parks, and Piazza Square — the future social hub of Luštica Bay — are all within walking distance.

 

Luštica Bay is a unique resort-town concept with 7 km of coastline, created from scratch in the premium segment.


Residents of Heights enjoy access to pools and private beaches, adding to the comfort of life, especially in the warm summer months. Every building in the project is constructed with natural materials, including traditional stone, blending heritage with contemporary design.


Designed as a club-like community, Luštica Bay brings together people from all over the world who share a passion for golf, yachting, water sports, or simply seek an elegant lifestyle surrounded by unspoiled nature and pristine sea.


Project Highlights:

• Full urban infrastructure

• Multiple private beaches

• International school

• Padel and tennis courts

• Central square with landscaped park

• Restaurants and boutiques

• Pools & SPA centers

• Fitness facilities

• 18-hole golf course

• Luxury marina promenade

• The Chedi hotel

• Sports grounds

• Year-round facilities for luxury and comfortable living.


This is the first true eco-project in Montenegro, adhering to LEED Silver certification standards.
A fully fledged town with unique architecture that harmonizes traditional and modern elements.


Choose your lifestyle!
 

Location on the map

Radovici, Montenegro
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$370,797
Other complexes
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$598,814
New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.   It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest qual…
VALUE.ONE
Bar, Montenegro
from
$82,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 27–63 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Facilities: In the best and most attractive place of Bar, a building is being built that will be a combination of traditional housing and natural beauty. This is one of the most attractive places to live in the area, where a luxury building will be built with above-ground floors P+S+8, 45 re…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.2 – 48.1
82,722 – 146,284
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0
191,598
GATE Realty
Muo, Montenegro
from
$274,757
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
An exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor.   Experience a unique harmony of nature and architecture in one of the most beautiful bays in the world. This residential complex offers a lifestyle that combines modern comfort, panoramic sea vie…
VALUE.ONE
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications