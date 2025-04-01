Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights

Introducing Heights — an exclusive collection of studios, apartments, and penthouses set on the slopes between Centrale and Montenegro’s first golf course.



This is where elegant architecture, panoramic views, and a warm Mediterranean ambiance merge into a single premium lifestyle.



Key advantages of Heights:



• Elegant design blending traditional Montenegrin architecture with modern accents

• Close proximity to the future international school

• Spacious layouts with terraces and captivating sea views

• Bright interiors with natural color palettes and attention to detail

• Landscaped gardens with lavender and olive trees, communal areas inspired by Mediterranean villages

• Private pool surrounded by greenery + separate children’s pool

• Outdoor yoga and fitness zones

• Private underground garages and ample guest parking.

Heights offers tranquility and privacy, just minutes away from the vibrant Centrale district. Shops, cafés, sports grounds, green parks, and Piazza Square — the future social hub of Luštica Bay — are all within walking distance.

Luštica Bay is a unique resort-town concept with 7 km of coastline, created from scratch in the premium segment.



Residents of Heights enjoy access to pools and private beaches, adding to the comfort of life, especially in the warm summer months. Every building in the project is constructed with natural materials, including traditional stone, blending heritage with contemporary design.



Designed as a club-like community, Luštica Bay brings together people from all over the world who share a passion for golf, yachting, water sports, or simply seek an elegant lifestyle surrounded by unspoiled nature and pristine sea.



Project Highlights:

• Full urban infrastructure

• Multiple private beaches

• International school

• Padel and tennis courts

• Central square with landscaped park

• Restaurants and boutiques

• Pools & SPA centers

• Fitness facilities

• 18-hole golf course

• Luxury marina promenade

• The Chedi hotel

• Sports grounds

• Year-round facilities for luxury and comfortable living.



This is the first true eco-project in Montenegro, adhering to LEED Silver certification standards.

A fully fledged town with unique architecture that harmonizes traditional and modern elements.



Choose your lifestyle!

