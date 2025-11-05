  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE

Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE

Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
;
19
ID: 32854
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 539016
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$134,418
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$633,628
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V TIVATE
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Show all Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Show all Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$145,920
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 32–197 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🏊‍♂️ On the territory: • large swimming pool of about 200 m² • gated landscaped area with greenery • modern children’s playground • peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation 🌊 Location advantages: • only 300 meters from the sea • 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.7
209,948
Apartment 2 rooms
197.1
379,223
Studio apartment
31.7
144,086
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$236,130
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 52–216 m²
5 real estate properties 5
This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.   Archi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0 – 67.0
236,130 – 269,193
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 216.0
330,402 – 756,276
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
