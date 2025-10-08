  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA

Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA

Becici, Montenegro
Price on request

18
ID: 32727
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538981
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Back
Other complexes
Go
