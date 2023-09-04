Residential complex Astar Marina

A7-040. Luxury two-level apartment on the front line, Meljine, Herceg Novi

For sale!

Two luxury two-level apartments, 44.3 sq.m. with perfect sea views in a boutique project on the first line to the sea in Meljin, Herceg Novi.

The apartments consist of an open-plan kitchen, living room and a separate bed upstairs.

Astar Marina is a first line boutique project consisting of 36 apartments and an underground garage.

Third floor Apt structure Size, sq.m Terrace, sq.m Total size, sq.m price D4, D5 1 + 0 44.3 3.8 48.1 275,000 €

Our project offers a rare opportunity to become a first line apartment owner in a luxury property where you can enjoy life or rent an apartment and earn a steady income.

Advantages of location