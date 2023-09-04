  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Meljine
  Residential complex Astar Marina

Residential complex Astar Marina

Meljine, Montenegro
from
$299,691
;
9
ID: 5473
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 10196
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Village
    Meljine

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class

About the complex

Русский Русский

A7-040. Luxury two-level apartment on the front line, Meljine, Herceg Novi

For sale!

Two luxury two-level apartments, 44.3 sq.m. with perfect sea views in a boutique project on the first line to the sea in Meljin, Herceg Novi.

The apartments consist of an open-plan kitchen, living room and a separate bed upstairs.

Astar Marina is a first line boutique project consisting of 36 apartments and an underground garage.

Third floor Apt structure Size, sq.m Terrace, sq.m Total size, sq.m price D4, D5 1 + 0 44.3 3.8 48.1 275,000 €

Our project offers a rare opportunity to become a first line apartment owner in a luxury property where you can enjoy life or rent an apartment and earn a steady income.

Advantages of location

  • First line
  • Sea view from all apartments
  • Near the luxury hotel Lazure Marina & Spa
  • Marina yacht nearby
  • Equipped beaches
  • Promenade 7 km long
  • Urban infrastructure

Location on the map

Meljine, Montenegro

Developer news

04.09.2023
"Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees." How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
