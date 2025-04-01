Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort

Welcome to the first golf resort with a 18-hole golf course in Montenegro - The Peaks Lustica Bay!

This unique place offers perfect conditions for golfers of all levels. Designed in collaboration with renowned designer Gary Player, The Peaks golf course impresses with its beauty, views of the azure sea, and harmonious integration into the surrounding nature. In this corner of tranquility and serenity, you will immerse yourself in the pristine nature of Montenegro.

SPECIAL PAYMENT PLAN - LIMITED-TIME OFFER!



Those who want to join us as residents in Luštica Bay or want to invest in expanding their portfolio can seize a limited-time opportunity until June 30th to get in on the following special payment plan offer:



• Secure with just 25% downpayment

• Interest-free five-year payment plan with quarterly installments

• Move in or start earning rental income upon property delivery

• Manage the payment plan by generating rental income, three years prior to the final installment.

The architectural project is a brilliant result of collaboration between local architectural firm NRA Atelier and renowned architects from Block 722, embodying the concept of luxury.



In close proximity to the new neighborhood, you will also find five picturesque beaches, seaside lounges, and a yacht marina on the promenade with lively restaurants, bars, and shops.



The Peaks Lustica Bay is not only a beautiful golf course but also a unique place where seclusion blends with proximity to all the infrastructure of the Luštica Bay resort town. Here, you will find the perfect balance between tranquility and city life. Allow yourself to slow down, experience an atmosphere that will stay in your memory for a long time.

Every detail is thought out in the residences of The Peaks, and only natural materials such as stone and wood are used in the finishing, giving them a special charm.



Here, you will find elegant arches adorned with local stone, as well as covered terraces that provide privacy, tranquility, and desired coolness on a hot day.



The resort offers apartments, townhouses, and villas of various sizes for sale.

For apartments, there is a common area with a swimming pool, barbecue area, and children's playground. 20% of the space is allocated to terraces, offering breathtaking views.



All townhouses have views of the sea, a swimming pool, a garden, and a stone terrace.



Villas boast stunning views of the sea, a swimming pool, a fire pit, a garden, and a barbecue area. The refined interior in natural tones, open layout, and panoramic windows fill the space with plenty of light and create a unique atmosphere.



By purchasing property in Luštica Bay, you become not only an owner of a residential space but also a member of the Luštica Bay community. Here, you can expect a warm welcome, comfort, and support from the customer service team:

• Property management and maintenance

• Landscaping

• Access to beaches and pools

• Rental services

• Wellness services

• 24/7 security and surveillance

• Transfer services.

