Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva

Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$153,750
;
16
ID: 27293
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2636
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  2026
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva.

 

A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from the Mega Mall shopping center. The area is actively developing, and a new municipal hospital is planned to be built nearby.

 

About the Project:
The complex will be developed in three phases. The first phase includes 9 residential buildings, including buildings 3 and 4, where apartments are currently available for sale. Completion of construction is scheduled for June 2026.
Each building has three levels — residential floors and a basement level with underground parking.
The buildings are designed in accordance with the terraced landscape, ensuring excellent sunlight exposure and open views.

 

Advantages of the Complex:
• Spacious apartments with increased living area
• High-quality construction materials and well-thought-out architecture
• Gated and secured territory with property management
• Modern elevators and underground parking
• Landscaped grounds with trees and flowering plants.

 

Apartments with one and two bedrooms are available for sale.
This project is a great opportunity to acquire comfortable, high-quality real estate in a promising area of Budva — ideal for living, vacationing, or investment.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro

Other complexes
Apart-hotel Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Apart-hotel Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Kolasin, Montenegro
Price on request
Number of floors 3
1 real estate property 1
All Montis Mountain Resort residents have at their disposal the signature five-star Splendid brand services, including 24-hour room service, catering, concierge, courier, doctor on call, dry cleaning, ironing, laundry and valet, shoeshine, mail, messages, valet parking, car rental, airport t…
Developer
Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Leave a request
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$361,766
Number of floors 3
Centrale is a new addition to the Luštica Bay resort, combining a tranquil retreat with all the perks of cosmopolitan life.   This new district is set to become Luštica Bay’s town centre and a flourishing residential neighbourhood. Built with the attention-to-detail, intelligent design a…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
PARK Residence - это новый элитный многофункциональный комплекс. Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестиций. Комплекс состоит из 3 блоков: Блок А - состоит из различных типов жилых квартир. Блок В - с 1 по 5 этаж расположен 4-звездочный отель, с жилыми апартаментами - с 6-го по 8-й этаж. Бл…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications