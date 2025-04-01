Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva

Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva.

A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from the Mega Mall shopping center. The area is actively developing, and a new municipal hospital is planned to be built nearby.

About the Project:

The complex will be developed in three phases. The first phase includes 9 residential buildings, including buildings 3 and 4, where apartments are currently available for sale. Completion of construction is scheduled for June 2026.

Each building has three levels — residential floors and a basement level with underground parking.

The buildings are designed in accordance with the terraced landscape, ensuring excellent sunlight exposure and open views.

Advantages of the Complex:

• Spacious apartments with increased living area

• High-quality construction materials and well-thought-out architecture

• Gated and secured territory with property management

• Modern elevators and underground parking

• Landscaped grounds with trees and flowering plants.

Apartments with one and two bedrooms are available for sale.

This project is a great opportunity to acquire comfortable, high-quality real estate in a promising area of Budva — ideal for living, vacationing, or investment.