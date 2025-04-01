Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva

Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva.
A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from the Mega Mall shopping center. The area is actively developing, and a new municipal hospital is planned to be built nearby.
About the Project:
The complex will be developed in three phases. The first phase includes 9 residential buildings, including buildings 3 and 4, where apartments are currently available for sale. Completion of construction is scheduled for June 2026.
Each building has three levels — residential floors and a basement level with underground parking.
The buildings are designed in accordance with the terraced landscape, ensuring excellent sunlight exposure and open views.
Advantages of the Complex:
• Spacious apartments with increased living area
• High-quality construction materials and well-thought-out architecture
• Gated and secured territory with property management
• Modern elevators and underground parking
• Landscaped grounds with trees and flowering plants.
Apartments with one and two bedrooms are available for sale.
This project is a great opportunity to acquire comfortable, high-quality real estate in a promising area of Budva — ideal for living, vacationing, or investment.