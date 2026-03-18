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Real estate in Cyprus

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Agencies and real estate developers in Cyprus

Developers Agencies Consultants
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Livein Properties
Country Rose Ltd
Velment
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Fox Smart Estate Agency
MySpace Real Estate
FIRST CLASS HOMES LTD
Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty
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Immigrazio
George K. Konstantinou Law Firm

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Immigration programs in Cyprus

  • Permanent residence
    Cyprus Permanent Residence via investments
    Cyprus Permanent Residence via investments
    Cyprus Cyprus
    from
    $330,000
    Immigration Program Type Permanent residence
    Process duration from 2 months
    The Cyprus Residency by Investment program allows successful applicants and their families to get a Cyprus immigration permit with an unlimited duration in two months. An investor can apply for Cyprus citizenship after five years of residing in the country as a holder of such a permit. Obtai…
    Immigration consultant
    Luxe Legal Services
    Leave a request
  • Permanent residence
    Permanent residence in Cyprus
    Permanent residence in Cyprus
    Cyprus Cyprus
    from
    $342,124
    Immigration Program Type Permanent residence
    Process duration from 6 months
    Obtaining a permanent residence permit in Cyprus through investment is one of the fastest immigration programs in Europe. The status is granted to the investor and his family members under the conditions of the program and is retained indefinitely in compliance with the requirements of the l…
    Agency
    Invest Cafe
    Leave a request
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