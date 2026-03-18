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The Cyprus Residency by Investment program allows successful applicants and their families to get a Cyprus immigration permit with an unlimited duration in two months. An investor can apply for Cyprus citizenship after five years of residing in the country as a holder of such a permit. Obtai…
Obtaining a permanent residence permit in Cyprus through investment is one of the fastest immigration programs in Europe. The status is granted to the investor and his family members under the conditions of the program and is retained indefinitely in compliance with the requirements of the l…