  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APATRAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA

Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APATRAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA

Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32795
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538988
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$1,00M
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$491,351
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Canj, Montenegro
from
$185,845
Apart-hotel ELITNYE APARTAMENTY V PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE V BECICI
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$100,475
You are viewing
Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APATRAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$117,908
Number of floors 6
Area 44–181 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
178,478
Apartment 2 rooms
57.0 – 109.0
227,713 – 615,441
Apartment 3 rooms
181.0
1,17M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Show all Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$89,990
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
In Budva, in the area of Dubovica Luxury, a new residential project was launched, which combines a high level of comfort and excellent location - just within walking distance are the University and the modern shopping center Mega Mall.The complex is designed for 38 apartments of various type…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Show all Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
The VUELO SOBRE BECICI complex (translated from Spanish as "flight over Becici") is located on the hillside of the Budva Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. The distance from the city noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation, c…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
Show all publications