Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro

Vero&Versa residences — premium apartments in the heart of Porto-Montenegro.

Vero&Versa Residences is a new premium residential project located in the very heart of Porto Montenegro, just steps from the sea, the yacht marina, shops, wellness center, cultural and entertainment venues, and the full range of modern infrastructure.

These apartments are perfect for those seeking a stylish space for living, leisure, or investment—with the option to join a flexible rental program and benefit from an installment payment plan. These residences offer thoughtful architecture, well-balanced layouts, and comprehensive infrastructure in one of the Adriatic coast’s most prestigious developments.



Key Features:

• Central reception desk to welcome residents and guests and provide assistance

• Podium-level swimming pool — an ideal space for serene relaxation

• State-of-the-art gym on the ground floor and a rooftop pool

• Secure underground parking

• Four private entrances for enhanced comfort and privacy

• 16 commercial units on the ground floor, including boutiques and grocery stores.



What Makes Vero&Versa Unique?

• Prime location — right in the center of Porto Montenegro

• Unique architectural unity of the neighborhood

• Infrastructure that suits the rhythm of modern life: from serene sea views to the vibrant central square

• Opportunity to participate in a professionally managed rental program

• Flexible payment plan available through the end of 2028

• Just 50 meters from the sea.



Available Units:

• 1- and 2-bedroom apartments of various sizes are available for sale.



Convenient Payment Plan:

• Reservation deposit: €10,000

• Preliminary agreement deposit: 10% minus the reservation deposit

• First payment: 30% minus the deposit

• Second and third payments: 25% each, according to the construction schedule

• Final payment: 20% — by the end of 2028.



Parking space price: €50,000.

