Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE

Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
;
11
ID: 32953
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538689
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The services of the Agency for the confrontation of the deal "under the key" is free for the buyer!!!

Facilities: The new residential complex with a unique architectural design, developed by the famous international bureau Businessart, has the concept of a modern, comfortable and at the same time aesthetically attractive space, which emphasizes the prestige and high status of its residents. Spacious terraces with green gardens, Jacuzzi and private pools complement the feeling of lightness and flight, completing the original image of the club house. The facades are decorated with natural limestone of high quality, which is mined in Germany. The texture of natural stone is complemented by contrasting accents of smooth high-quality aluminum of a harmonious shade. Each apartment has panoramic glazing in the floor with two-chamber windows. The interior decoration of the apartments in the basic package is made of materials from leading European manufacturers. Premium plumbing. Exclusive furniture and doors.
Eco-friendly natural wood parquet is perfectly combined with premium ceramics of Italian and Spanish brands. The apartments have a functional configurable lighting system, a Smart Home system, warm floors, split systems, electric boilers, exhaust ventilation of bathrooms, fire, movement and smoke detectors, a security system.
On the territory of the complex: fitness halls with wellness services, a hall for cultural events (concerts, festivals, exhibitions). Boutiques of famous world brands. Underground parking.

Apartments are available for sale in this complex. For more information about availability and prices, contact us!!!

Location:

  • In walking distance international English-language school;
  • Nearby is the largest marina of yachts Porto Montenegro;
  • In walking distance boutiques of expensive brands, premium restaurants;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 5 minutes by car;
  • The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and the airport of Podgorica - 90 minutes by car;
  • Dubovnik - 110 minutes by car.

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!
We're in touch with our customers!

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Back
