Residential complex Bečići

Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Prices starting from €81,000
Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent residence.
You can choose your apartment today:
Cozy studios from €81,000
1-bedroom apartments from €115,000
2-bedroom apartments €180,000
Apartment sizes: from 27 m² to 135 m².
INSTALLMENT PLAN over 1.5 years
First payment — only 50%!
(For example, for a studio on installment, the first payment is just €40,500!)
Capital growth: +25–30% in 18 months.
Your home by the sea is waiting for you — take a step toward your dream today!
Flexible payment options available!