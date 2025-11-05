  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Bečići

Becici, Montenegro
from
$143,763
from
$3,680/m²
9
ID: 32842
Last update: 07/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Prices starting from €81,000

Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent residence.

You can choose your apartment today:

  • Cozy studios from €81,000

  • 1-bedroom apartments from €115,000

  • 2-bedroom apartments €180,000

Apartment sizes: from 27 m² to 135 m².

INSTALLMENT PLAN over 1.5 years
First payment — only 50%!
(For example, for a studio on installment, the first payment is just €40,500!)

Capital growth: +25–30% in 18 months.

Your home by the sea is waiting for you — take a step toward your dream today!
Flexible payment options available!

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro
