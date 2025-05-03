Show property on map Show properties list
4 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
ID 0308 📍Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica 📃Villa infrastructure: -gym …
$5,676
per month
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Rent Rezevici No. 3584. Rezevici, Skoci Devojka. New villa with a swimming pool, area 300 m2…
$13,590
per month
Villa in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa
Đenovići, Montenegro
Floor 2
Welcome to the exclusive new complex in Jenovici, Herceg Novi, where luxury meets the coast …
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Budva riverRezevics, annual rental house, with 2 bedroomsHouse on 2 floorsHas a commonpoolPr…
$2,601
per month
3 bedroom townthouse in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent_for_year_villa_RezeviciRent a townhouse in RezeviciArea 220m23 floorsSea viewIncludes•…
$3,420
per month
3 bedroom house in Dindinovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dindinovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 3
Located in the picturesque Zankovici district of Bar, this stunning home offers a total area…
Price on request
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
#Rent_villa_Budva ID 28 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large fa…
$6,279
per month
2 bedroom house in Kuljace, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kuljace, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Montenegro Real EstateTwo floors of a house for rent in the peaceful area of Kuljače, above …
$1,297
per month
2 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
NEW CLOSED COMPLEX!!! ​​​​​​​​On the territory of the complex there is a swimming pool with…
$394,462
per month
4 bedroom house in Krstac, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krstac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent ID 4049 new villa in Krstac, Budva. The villa of 350 m2 is located on a plot of abo…
$5,666
per month
Villa in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Villa
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Floor 3
Discover an unrivalled luxury lifestyle in the heart of Tivat, the Doña Lastva district, wit…
Price on request
7 bedroom villa in Montenegro
7 bedroom villa
Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful three-story villa for rent in Krimovica, municipality of Kotor, with a spectacul…
$3,786
per month
Villa 10 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Exclusive villa in Ljuta, municipality of Kotor, first line to the sea - Capacity up to 22 p…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent #Rezevici 0/4#3720 📍Rent a townhouse in Rezevici 📐Area 220m2 Floor 3 + mezza…
$3,670
per month
3 bedroom house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Montenegro. Elite village located 15 km from Budva  We offer for rent a small, 2-floor…
$2,061
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Kuljace, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Kuljace, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA luxury villa with 2 bedrooms for rent in Kuljače, Budva Municipalit…
$1,354
per month
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Rent Podgorica No. 2275. The area of the house is 170 square meters, the apartment is 130 sq…
$2,758
per month
3 bedroom villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
Annual rent of a villa with a swimming pool in Rezhevichi 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Own closed…
$3,254
per month
3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A two-story stone house for rent with a beautiful view of the sea, above Sveti Stefan in the…
$1,805
per month
2 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, Montenegro, LastvaFor rent: a fully furnished, apartment-style house in the are…
$1,695
per month
3 bedroom house in Przno, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Rent ID5041. Villa – spacious house with large parking in a picturesque place! Location: vil…
$3,140
per month
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent in Kavac, Montenegro
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
KAV018 Luxury 3 bedroom and 4 bathrooms Villa with, pool and magnificent views over Tivat…
$3,256
per month
4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Jelena was built in 2021 and is located in a closed area of ​​400 square meters. The h…
$3,464
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Lapcici, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Lapcici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful luxury villa for rent in Lapcici, Budva municipality, with a spectacular panoram…
$8,462
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Long term villa rental, Blizikuce Main features: • Total area: 180 m2; • Swimming pool…
$2,626
per month
3 bedroom house in Zagora, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zagora, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Rent Krimovica No. 837. For rent all year round Villa with 3 bedrooms with a swimming pool, …
$2,827
per month
3 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Two-story house for rent in Masline – PodgoricaLocated in an excellent location along the ma…
$2,482
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Lapcici, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Lapcici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
The villa is located just 10 minutes drive from the center of Budva and offers the perfect c…
Price on request
6 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
Discover your dream home in the charming coastal town of Krasichi. This modern home, availab…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A house for rent with a large property of 4,216 m2 in Tivat, in the Mrčevac settlement.This …
$1,695
per month
