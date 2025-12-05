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Apart hotel Kolasin Valleys

, Montenegro
from
$292,920
VAT
from
$42/m²
27/04/2026
$292,920
24/06/2024
$521,269
;
30 1
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ID: 20043
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro

Project Description:

Kolasin Valleys is turning a new page in the world of hotel business and investments in the mountainous region of Montenegro. This all-season project features 23 high-class hotels, developed by the leading Canadian company Ecosign. Combining elegance and a unique location, Kolasin Valleys offers unparalleled conditions for guests and profitable opportunities for investors.

Hotel Description:

Each hotel in Kolasin Valleys is an embodiment of luxury and comfort, offering guests superior services and amenities. The hotels are equipped with modern spa centers, high-end cuisine restaurants, cozy lobbies, and relaxation rooms, where every detail is meticulously planned to fully satisfy guests' needs. Offering opportunities for active recreation and relaxation, the hotels in Kolasin Valleys are ideally suited for investments in the high-class hospitality sector.

Join the Kolasin Valleys Project:

Become part of the project that redefines the standards of the hotel business in Montenegro. Investing in the Kolasin Valleys hotels not only provides you with a stake in a unique enterprise but also offers impressive potential for growth and profit, thanks to the steadily increasing tourist demand and strategic development of the region.

For more information about purchasing and investments, please contact the developer.

Kolasin Valleys is your chance to invest in the future of luxury and relaxation in the heart of Montenegro, where innovation meets the traditions of hospitality

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0 – 72.0
Price per m², USD 6,757 – 8,116
Apartment price, USD 323,384 – 595,003
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 72.0 – 76.0
Price per m², USD 6,959 – 7,110
Apartment price, USD 521,269 – 538,504
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Condo
Area, m² 35.0
Price per m², USD 6,016
Apartment price, USD 214,418

Location on the map

, Montenegro
Food & Drink

Video Review of apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys

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Apart hotel Kolasin Valleys
, Montenegro
from
$292,920
VAT
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