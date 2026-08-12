Residential properties for sale in Montenegro

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Residential property for sale in Montenegro

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Podgorica
609
Herceg Novi
434
Risan
58
Zabljak
35
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13 952 properties total found
Apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
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Apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 5
In the picturesque area of Donja Lastva, located in the city of Tivat, it is planned to buil…
$136,540
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
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Chalet 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
!!! OFF PLAN PRICES valid until start of Construction - summer 2026 !!! 100m² House for s…
$232,763
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Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/5
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$735,322
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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TekceTekce
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Area: 152 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Garage space Spacious duplex apart…
$1,14M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
Duplex Apartment Savina, Herceg Novi Area: 334 m2 (211 m2 + 123 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 6…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Luštica Bay is your new home under the Adriatic sun, surrounded by majestic beauty and seren…
$359,793
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 144 m²
Apartment for sale in the area of Becici, near the center of Budva. The apartment is located…
$360,929
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Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
For sale is a beautiful, comfortable apartment in the heart of the Medieval Old Town of Budv…
$288,049
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
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Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,53M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
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Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/11
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$152,717
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$840,496
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 819 m²
Total built area: 819 m2 Land area: 534 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 + 1 Garages: 2 …
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
A cozy 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 1st Montenegrin floor (2nd) in a 4-storey build…
$136,622
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Condo in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
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Condo
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$210,575
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in , Montenegro
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Condo
, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$173,753
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea in Montenegro? These stylish townhouses are the perfe…
$296,014
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A rare opportunity to own a private seafront house in Budva, offering breathtaking views of …
$5,19M
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Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale are modern villas in a well-maintained residential complex in Danilovgrad, approxim…
$772,601
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Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$4,85M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,86M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 185 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,05M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 3/3
$738,237
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1 bedroom apartment in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Experience Exclusive Coastal Living in Tivat Montenegro Properties is proud to present a co…
$233,811
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2 bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Discover Cento Olive, an exclusive new residential development in Donji Stoliv, one of the m…
$292,589
VAT
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4 bedroom house in 7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
7 Seaview Penthouse Kotor Bay, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 585 m²
Size: 585,60sq m + 940 m2 plot Stylish, refined family Villa, built in 2014, using only qua…
$1,85M
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1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartment of 80 m2 gross area in the Ksenija building, Porto Mon…
$716,622
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1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Discover an affordable and fully furnished one-bedroom apartment for sale in Kavač, Kotor, o…
$80,909
VAT
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House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
Bay View Village is a small, luxury complex located on the hillside in Zvinje, with breathta…
$1,36M
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6 bedroom house in Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 150 m²
Size: 1150m2 (750 m2 living space) ; Plot area: 1,000m2; Bedrooms: 6; Bathrooms: 5 This …
$2,89M
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5 bedroom house in Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Villa Elena, Bar Area of the house: 520 m2 Plot: 644m2 Modern villa with beautiful views …
$692,774
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Property types in Montenegro

apartments
houses

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Montenegro is a picturesque country on the Adriatic coast, famous for its magnificent beaches, mountain landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The country attracts investors with the opportunity to buy real estate in Montenegro and obtain a residence permit.

Advantages of buying property in Montenegro

Among the advantages of buying real estate in Montenegro:

  • Affordable prices. The cost of Montenegro real estate is lower than in many other European countries, which makes it attractive to investors.
  • Ease of registration. The process of acquiring real estate for foreigners is relatively simple and transparent.
  • Possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Buying property in Montenegro can serve as the basis for obtaining a residence permit in the country.
  • Development of tourism. High tourism potential allows considering real estate as a source of rental income.

Real Estate Prices in Montenegro

Before looking at how much property costs in Montenegro, it is important to understand the structure of the market. Buyers can choose from several property types. Apartments are suitable for those looking for compact housing in cities or along the coast. Houses and townhouses usually come with private outdoor space and are most popular among families. Villas belong to the premium segment and are typically purchased by high-net-worth buyers.

Over the past two years, from 2023 to 2025, property prices increased on average by 9–13% due to strong demand for tourist-oriented real estate. Coastal cities showed the highest growth, while inland regions recorded the lowest price dynamics.

Property prices in Montenegro by key cities and regions (€ per sq.m)::

Property type Podgorica Budva Kotor Tivat
Apartments

2000–2500

 3000–5000 2500–4000 3500–6000
Houses 1800–2300 2500–4000 2200–3500 3000–5000
Villas

2500–3500

 4000–7000 3500–6000 5000–8000

In 2025, the average residential price in Podgorica increased to €2153 per sq m. In Kotor, prices rose from €2250 to €3900 per sq m. In coastal areas such as Budva and Tivat, prices for luxury properties reach €4000–€8000 per sq m.

Features of purchasing real estate in Montenegro

Anyone can buy housing in Montenegro, but there are still restrictions. Foreigners cannot purchase land in national parks and at a distance of less than one kilometer from the state border. This ban also applies to the islands of Montenegrin jurisdiction in the Adriatic Sea.

When buying, you should consider the following points:

  • Taxes. When purchasing real estate, a real estate turnover tax of 3% of the property value is charged.
  • Documents. Standard documents such as passport, sales contract and proof of payment are required.
  • Requirements for foreigners. Foreign citizens have the right to purchase real estate for sale in Montenegro under the same conditions as local residents, with the exception of agricultural land.

Popular cities and areas of Montenegro for buying property

The coastal cities of Montenegro are in great demand among tourists, while settlements in the mountainous parts and large cities attract those who want to stay in the country on a permanent basis.

  • Budva. Known for its beaches and active nightlife. The average price of an apartment in the city center is about € 2,888 per square meter.
  • Kotor. A city with a rich history and unique architecture. The sale of real estate in Kotor is limited due to the large number of historical areas.
  • Tivat. With an international airport and the prestigious marina Porto Montenegro, the city attracts many investors.
  • Bar. A port city with developed infrastructure and more affordable housing prices.
  • Herceg Novi. Known for its healing springs and botanical gardens. Offers a variety of real estate options.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Montenegro

Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Taxes on Buying and Selling Real Estate in Montenegro
Taxes on Buying and Selling Real Estate in Montenegro
How and for How Much Can You Buy Housing in Montenegro
How and for How Much Can You Buy Housing in Montenegro
From €100,000 and Eligible for Residency. What Foreigners Need to Know About Buying Property in Montenegro
From €100,000 and Eligible for Residency. What Foreigners Need to Know About Buying Property in Montenegro

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Real Estate in Montenegro

Are there any special requirements for foreigners wishing to buy real estate in Montenegro?

No. Citizens of other states buy housing and commercial properties on the same terms as Montenegrins, with the exception of certain categories of land (primarily agricultural land and protected areas).

Which areas of Montenegro are the most popular for buying real estate?

Most foreigners seek to buy housing in Montenegro, located in the coastal area: in the port city of Bar and popular resorts - Budva, Petrovac, Herceg Novi, Sveti Stefan, Rafailovici, etc. Properties in Podgorica and mountainous areas are less in demand, with the exception of the ski center Zabljak.

Is Montenegro a good place to invest in real estate?

Buying property can be attractive due to rental yields of 5–8%, relatively affordable cost of housing in Montenegro compared to EU markets, and the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. At the same time, rental income is highly dependent on seasonality, which should be taken into account.

How much money do you need to live comfortably in Montenegro?

For a single person, a comfortable monthly budget starts at €1200–1500 in Podgorica. This level of spending typically covers rent for a modern one-bedroom apartment, utilities and internet, groceries, public transport, and regular dining out. 

In coastal cities such as Budva and Kotor, a comfortable lifestyle usually requires €1500–2000 per month. For couples, a comfortable monthly budget ranges from €1800 to €2400, depending on location and housing choice. Families with one child typically need €2200–3000 per month, while families with two children should expect expenses closer to €2600–3500.

What is the property tax in Montenegro?

When buying property in Montenegro, the main tax is the property transfer tax. It is charged at a fixed rate of 3% of the property value and applies to all resale properties. For new developments purchased directly from a developer, VAT at 21% applies instead. This tax is usually already included in the listed price.

Is it possible to obtain a residence permit when purchasing real estate in Montenegro?

Buying property in Montenegro allows foreigners to apply for a temporary residence permit. The permit is issued for one year and can be renewed annually as long as ownership is maintained. After five years of continuous residence, it is possible to apply for permanent residence. There is no officially set minimum investment amount, but in practice it is recommended that the property value starts from €100,000.

What documents are required to purchase real estate in Montenegro?

Foreign buyers need a valid passport, a tax identification number issued in Montenegro, a notarized purchase agreement, proof of the source of funds, and, if required, a visa.

How much does real estate cost in popular cities in Montenegro?

In popular cities such as Budva, real estate prices in Montenegro range from 3000 to 5000 €/sq m. In Kotor, prices are typically 2500–4000 €/sq m. In Tivat, they range from 3500 to 6000 €/sq m. Podgorica remains more affordable at 2000–2500 €/sq m. Over recent years, price growth in coastal areas has reached 18–49%. Villa prices are higher and can reach up to 8000 €/sq m in prime locations.

Where is the best place to buy property for investment in Montenegro?

The best investment opportunities are located in coastal cities such as Budva, Kotor, Tivat, and Herceg Novi. Buying property in these areas can generate gross rental yields of 5–8%.

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