Residential properties for sale in Montenegro

Montenegro is a picturesque country on the Adriatic coast, famous for its magnificent beaches, mountain landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The country attracts investors with the opportunity to buy real estate in Montenegro and obtain a residence permit.

Advantages of buying property in Montenegro

Among the advantages of buying real estate in Montenegro:

Affordable prices. The cost of Montenegro real estate is lower than in many other European countries, which makes it attractive to investors.

The cost of Montenegro real estate is lower than in many other European countries, which makes it attractive to investors. Ease of registration. The process of acquiring real estate for foreigners is relatively simple and transparent.

The process of acquiring real estate for foreigners is relatively simple and transparent. Possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Buying property in Montenegro can serve as the basis for obtaining a residence permit in the country.

Buying property in Montenegro can serve as the basis for obtaining a residence permit in the country. Development of tourism. High tourism potential allows considering real estate as a source of rental income.

Real Estate Prices in Montenegro

Before looking at how much property costs in Montenegro, it is important to understand the structure of the market. Buyers can choose from several property types. Apartments are suitable for those looking for compact housing in cities or along the coast. Houses and townhouses usually come with private outdoor space and are most popular among families. Villas belong to the premium segment and are typically purchased by high-net-worth buyers.

Over the past two years, from 2023 to 2025, property prices increased on average by 9–13% due to strong demand for tourist-oriented real estate. Coastal cities showed the highest growth, while inland regions recorded the lowest price dynamics.

Property prices in Montenegro by key cities and regions (€ per sq.m)::

Property type Podgorica Budva Kotor Tivat Apartments 2000–2500 3000–5000 2500–4000 3500–6000 Houses 1800–2300 2500–4000 2200–3500 3000–5000 Villas 2500–3500 4000–7000 3500–6000 5000–8000

In 2025, the average residential price in Podgorica increased to €2153 per sq m. In Kotor, prices rose from €2250 to €3900 per sq m. In coastal areas such as Budva and Tivat, prices for luxury properties reach €4000–€8000 per sq m.

Features of purchasing real estate in Montenegro

Anyone can buy housing in Montenegro, but there are still restrictions. Foreigners cannot purchase land in national parks and at a distance of less than one kilometer from the state border. This ban also applies to the islands of Montenegrin jurisdiction in the Adriatic Sea.

When buying, you should consider the following points:

Taxes. When purchasing real estate, a real estate turnover tax of 3% of the property value is charged.

When purchasing real estate, a real estate turnover tax of 3% of the property value is charged. Documents. Standard documents such as passport, sales contract and proof of payment are required.

Standard documents such as passport, sales contract and proof of payment are required. Requirements for foreigners. Foreign citizens have the right to purchase real estate for sale in Montenegro under the same conditions as local residents, with the exception of agricultural land.

Popular cities and areas of Montenegro for buying property

The coastal cities of Montenegro are in great demand among tourists, while settlements in the mountainous parts and large cities attract those who want to stay in the country on a permanent basis.