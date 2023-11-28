Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Montenegro

Zabljak
64
Sveti Stefan
62
Donja Lastva
61
Sustas
57
Baošići
54
Velje Duboko
51
Zelenika-Kuti
51
durici
50
10 694 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Morinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
One bedroom apartment 58 sq. meters in the LAVENDER BAY complex in the small coastal village…
€153,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
+38268535723 Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A spacious two-room apartment is located in a quiet part of Budva, near the Second Primary S…
€180,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Legal house with a fireplace in the coniferous forest of Zabljak Two-storey wooden house of…
€120,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale we offer a unique stylish apartment with two bedrooms with an area of 75 square met…
€250,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
+38268535723 Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
€159,500
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Przno, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
New house with a beautiful view. Area: 45 m2 The apartment is fully furnished. The apartment…
€299,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
3 room house in Risan, Montenegro
3 room house
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Two-storey villa with stunning views of the bay. Area 140m2 with a spacious operated roof of…
€299,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
3 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
€320,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment is located on the great location, 200 meters from the Budva Old Town and beaches. …
€132,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
2 room house in Bartula, Montenegro
2 room house
Bartula, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
A unique opportunity to become the owner of a new villa surrounded by olive grove in the bea…
€320,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
A cozy one-story house in Bar, the Shushan district in a quiet, peaceful place is suitable f…
€110,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
A great offer for true connoisseurs of history and sea adventures! Welcome to the old stone …
€599,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Welcome to this unique penthouse located on the corner of the building adjacent to the beaut…
€470,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Welcome to the luxurious world of Porto Montenegro! This is a place where dreams come true, …
€680,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Great offer for life on the coast! Apartment in Becici with a beautiful location just 100 m…
€280,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
€226,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Apartment is located on great location, 10 minutes by walk to the sea and Budva Old Town. I…
€120,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
1 room apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment is located on the first floor of the building that is inconstruction and it will b…
€91,205
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
Apartment with balcony, with sea view in Meljine, Montenegro
Apartment with balcony, with sea view
Meljine, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-040. Luxury duplex apartments on frontline, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale! Two luxury dup…
€275,000
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment is located on the second floor of brand new complex in Herceg Novi 100 meters from…
€173,768
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/16
A4-1557. One Bedroom Apartment in Becici with Panoramic Sea View.For sale beautiful 1 bedroo…
€235,000
2 room house in Kotor, Montenegro
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The townhouse is a part of the project located between Tivat and Kotor. This unique location…
€275,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
€340,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
4 room house in Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
The house has three levels. On the ground floor there is spacious kitchen with dining room, …
€320,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
2 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Apartment is located in luxurious residential complex with amenities of five star hotel, on …
€143,160
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/4
Excellent studio apartment for sale. It is fully equipped for living or renting out. It is s…
€58,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/10
Жилой комплекс расположен в Бечичи, рядом с набережной, пляжами, ресторанами, парком и право…
€218,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
€63,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN BECICI Apartment area: 80m2 (64m2 apartment + 16m2 balcony). The ap…
€120,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Luxurious apartment located in Xenia building, Porto Montenegro, Tivat. Exclusive fully f…
€650,000
