Seaview Apartments for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
254
Herceg Novi
172
Ulcinj Ulqin
4
Risan
57
2 719 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Beautiful view from the balcony of the blue waters of the Bay of Kotor and the beautiful vil…
$141,028
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
It's a great location, Budva. Amazingly beautiful view of the sea and the panorama of the Ol…
$361,032
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2362 Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea & Mountain Views 📍 Location: Bar…
$140,915
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Great location-- Boulevard, 5 minutes to the sea, opposite the Slovenian beach! Modern resi…
$304,056
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
$147,880
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Tivat, Porto Montenegro - three-room apartment with sea view; Luxurious three-room apartment…
$1,34M
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Imagine an apartment in the heart of Budva, where every corner reflects sophistication and c…
$385,086
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
A4-1793. One Bedroom Apartment in Rafailovici with a Big Terrace For sale one bedroom apartm…
$125,755
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Budva. Center. One-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Tre Cane Distance to the sea 50m.…
$282,686
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/6
A4-1359. Stylish Apartment in Becici with Sea ViewFor sale three bedroom apartment , made ac…
$444,045
Multilevel apartments in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2026 Two-Level One-Bedroom Apartments in a House with a Pool in the Resort Village of …
$135,324
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1724 Two-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Utjeha We offer a cozy two-bed…
$106,823
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Budwan Riviera, the Biechichi district. Apartment with three bedrooms in a prestigious compl…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
$259,515
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Bright, spacious and modern apartment with an area of 100 m2 in the village of Muo (suburb o…
$345,558
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale a cozy and furnished two-bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Kotor. The apartment, with…
$165,725
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Fantastic apartment with mountain and bay views in Dobrota. Set against the mountain slopes …
$201,347
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 91 m²
The apartment is located in the residential complex MERCUR, consisting of five buildings. A…
$226,667
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale is an apartment in Budva, Lazi district. The total area of ​ ​ the apartment is 58 …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Stylish apartment with new modern furniture in a new house. Lift, intercom, serving the com…
$177,899
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 6
A4-1626. Two bedroom apartment with panoramic sea view in Becici For Sale: Panoramic Two-Bed…
$1,68M
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
In the house Bečići Lux 6 floors, two elevators S (elevator speed 1.6 m/s), guarded parking …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
The last few apartments in the Visterija Residence of the Lustica Bay complex are the best i…
$955,235
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2
ID 1932 For Sale: Two-Bedroom Apartment on the First Seaside Line in Dobra Voda, Bar Muni…
$290,721
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover a World of Luxury Living in Tivat: Introducing Tivat Gardens! Nestled along the …
$425,545
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovichi district. One-bedroom apartment The distance to the sea is 150m…
$271,862
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments in a new building under construction. Apartment 45.8 m2 on the 1st floor (loca…
$98,149
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Budva, district of Rosino. Apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 500m Square 58 …
$135,144
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Modern, new apartment in an elite complex with a swimming pool and a gym in a super location…
$273,784
3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Apartment in Budva In the small resort town of Rafailovichi, an apartment with a total area …
$410,161
