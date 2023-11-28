UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2
3
2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
€550,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
4
3
165 m²
New townhouses in a residential complex in the village of Lastva near Budva. The center of B…
€225,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3
136 m²
NUM 5589 Charming three-storey townhouse with stunning sea views in Herceg Novi …
€195,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4
220 m²
€500,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Budva, Montenegro
4
255 m²
3 bedrooms, 255 m2 + rooftop terrace 202 m2 Total area 457 m2 Cost: 2 500 000 € The most spa…
€2,50M
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sutorina, Montenegro
4
2
170 m²
2
€330,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
251 m²
2
📍Donja Lastva. Tivat, Porto Montenegro - 2 km 🌊0.4 km - to the seafront 🏡9 exclusive resi…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Radovici, Montenegro
3
2
86 m²
Offered for sale are unique townhouses located in the resort village of Djurashovichi. The b…
€3,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
+38268535723
Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
270 m²
4
€491,430
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4
220 m²
3
€518,318
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Radovici, Montenegro
3
2
2
Montenegros' first Golf Course, now offering residential villas on the golf course with pano…
€1,82M
3 room townhouse with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
3
214 m²
Tivat Riviera, Lushtitsa Peninsula. New apartments from the Developer The developer provide…
€1,82M
3 room townhouse with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
3
217 m²
Tivat Riviera, Lushtitsa Peninsula. New apartments from the Developer The developer provide…
€1,85M
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
5
2
148 m²
2
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL IN THE GREEN HILL RESORT, ORAHOVAC, KOTOR Area: 148 sqm 3 b…
€440,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
4
2
148 m²
For sale, we invite you to become the proud owner of a luxurious townhouse with a swimming p…
€410,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
+38268535723
Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
5
3
2
Townhouse for sale in the village of Orahovac, Bay of Kotor. The townhouse of 178 m2 has …
€375,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
6
2
440 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€330,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
5
2
310 m²
2
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€265,000
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
3
2
130 m²
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
€265,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4
4
144 m²
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
€532,525
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4
4
220 m²
1
This amazing new development project in Montenegro offers 4 townhomes built in a one buildin…
€518,318
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2
70 m²
NUM 4971 For sale is offered a townhouse type house on the seashore, near the town of Tivat …
€210,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6
3
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
€440,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
5
120 m²
NUM 4851 Townhouse for sale in Sutomore. The house consists of 3 connected houses, 2 of w…
€180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
4
156 m²
NUM Two-storey townhouse on the first line in the village of Dobrota, the city of Koto…
€1,58M
3 room townhouse
Bigova, Montenegro
3
120 m²
NUM 4577 A comfortable townhouse for sale in a closed area, not far from the cities of …
€395,000
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
9
320 m²
NUM 941 In a quiet area of Budva Riviera part of the house (townhouse) for sale, with a t…
€450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
2
72 m²
NUM 715 Orahovac - a small beautiful village located near Perast and Kotor, in the Bay of…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
2
131 m²
NUM 2171 A comfortable townhouse for sale with a beautiful view of the mountains. The town…
€156,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
4
219 m²
NUM 2901 Comfortable two-storey house for sale with a beautiful view of the city and t…
€245,000
