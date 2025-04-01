Residential complex Panoramic Sea View Villas in Boka Bay

Designer villas surrounded by greenery, just 1.5 km from Portonovi and One&Only in Đenovići.
A perfect blend of privacy, breathtaking views, and architecture immersed in nature.
- Villa size: 160–190m²
- 2–3 bedrooms
- Panoramic views of the sea, bay and mountains
- Landscaped terraces, private garden, swimming pool
- Rooftop terraces with Adriatic views
- Bright layouts and premium interior finish
- Private garage, full residential comfort.
Ideal for living or investment.
18 km to Tivat | 35 km to Dubrovnik.
An example of a villa available in the complex can be found here.