Residential complex Panoramic Sea View Villas in Boka Bay

Designer villas surrounded by greenery, just 1.5 km from Portonovi and One&Only in Đenovići.

A perfect blend of privacy, breathtaking views, and architecture immersed in nature.

- Villa size: 160–190m²

- 2–3 bedrooms

- Panoramic views of the sea, bay and mountains

- Landscaped terraces, private garden, swimming pool

- Rooftop terraces with Adriatic views

- Bright layouts and premium interior finish

- Private garage, full residential comfort.

Ideal for living or investment.

18 km to Tivat | 35 km to Dubrovnik.

An example of a villa available in the complex can be found here.