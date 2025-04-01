  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Panoramic Sea View Villas in Boka Bay

Đenovići, Montenegro
$520,721
ID: 27309
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2567
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Village
    Đenovići

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Designer villas surrounded by greenery, just 1.5 km from Portonovi and One&Only in Đenovići.
A perfect blend of privacy, breathtaking views, and architecture immersed in nature.

- Villa size: 160–190m²

- 2–3 bedrooms

- Panoramic views of the sea, bay and mountains

- Landscaped terraces, private garden, swimming pool

- Rooftop terraces with Adriatic views

- Bright layouts and premium interior finish

- Private garage, full residential comfort.

 

Ideal for living or investment.

18 km to Tivat | 35 km to Dubrovnik.

An example of a villa available in the complex can be found here.

Location on the map

Đenovići, Montenegro

