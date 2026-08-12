  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro

New buildings for sale in Montenegro

;
Herceg Novi
4
Risan
2
Zabljak
1
Budva Municipality
53
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Premium Premium
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Show all Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$175,806
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 28–51 m²
25 real estate properties 25
Crowne Plaza Kolašin: Your Asset in Montenegro, Managed by a Global Brand, with a guaranteed income of 8% per year in euros from the moment of PURCHASE 🏔️ Prime Location – The Heart of Kolašin A modern 4-star hotel (total area of 11,368 m²) located in the center of the main mountain & we…
Developer
Mereha Developments
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Premium Premium
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Show all Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Apart-hotel Alivia Hotel & Residences Sveti Stefan
Przno, Montenegro
from
$322,198
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 41–112 m²
13 real estate properties 13
🌊 Alivia Hotel & Residences, Sveti Stefan Premium seafront apartments with guaranteed 8% annual yield Alivia Hotel & Residences is an exclusive apart-hotel in the heart of Montenegro, in the legendary bay of Sveti Stefan. This is more than just a home by the sea — it is a full-fledged in…
Developer
Mereha Developments
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Mereha Developments
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Show all Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 53–67 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Можно купить в ипотеку !! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 го…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.8 – 67.0
176,845 – 264,231
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residential complex OLEA Residence
Residential complex OLEA Residence
Residential complex OLEA Residence
Residential complex OLEA Residence
Residential complex OLEA Residence
Show all Residential complex OLEA Residence
Residential complex OLEA Residence
, Montenegro
from
$143,760
The year of construction 2026
OLEA Residence residential complex, Bar We offer for sale apartments in the OLEA Residence residential complex — two already built buildings in Bar, near the Old Town. Commissioning and occupancy are expected in about 1–1.5 months, making the complex one of the closest to completion among ne…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Residential complex ЖК Dubovica
Budva, Montenegro
from
$96,166
The year of construction 2026
New residential complex boutique format in the area of Dubovica, Budva - a quiet green slope a few minutes from the city center, away from the tourist bustle, but with a quick exit to the entire infrastructure of the coast. The house is a compact 5-storey building: the basement and the first…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici
Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici
Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici
Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$171,527
A tourist apartment complex in Becici, one of the most sought-after resort villages on the Budva Riviera, just a couple of minutes' walk from the promenade and the beach. The building's architecture combines natural stone cladding and wooden panels with panoramic balconies on every level — t…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Show all Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Ulcinj, Montenegro
from
$244,779
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic Porta Rai is a new premium residential and investment development on the coast of Montenegro, located on the legendary Velika Plaža, the longest sandy beach on the Adriatic. The project combines a luxurious seaside lifestyle, five…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Show all Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
The life you dreamed ofWe present you an exclusive residential complex, the embodiment of elegance and exquisite comfort in the heart of Boki Kotorskaya - the pearl of the Adriatic. Here, just 150 meters from the shore, inspiring views, sea breeze and architecture imbued with tradition and s…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Show all Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel SPA Hotel Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$161,692
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Hotel C Residences – Luxury Mountain Living | Kolašin Valleys Location: 1450 Village, Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro Building Type: Ski-in/ski-out hotel & branded residences Altitude: 1,450m above sea level Spa & Wellness: 1,000 m² exclusive facility About the Developme…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
from
$297,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Apartments with sea views in a closed elite complexSale of apartments with a separate bedroom in a private complex of premium class.Perfect for living and investing.✨ About the complex:• Closed territory• Parking is included in the price• Sunset view gym 🌇• SPA area• Own service company🏗 Qua…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Show all Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 53–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota. A modern residential complex located just 150 meters from the sea in the picturesque village of Dobrota, within the Bay of Kotor. The complex consists of two independent buildings with names that reflect their unique character: Le Soleil and La L…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
294,980 – 359,195
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0
467,836
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys
Show all Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys
Hotel Thyme Residences (Hotel R) – Boutique Ski-in/Ski-out Living | Kolašin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$193,173
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Location: 1600 Village (K16 Peak), Kolašin Valleys Mountain Resort, Montenegro Building Type: Boutique hotel & residences with premium amenities Altitude: 1,600m above sea level Completion: Winter 2025 About the Development Thyme Residences sits at the residential heart of K16 Peak …
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Show all Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$205,984
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 50–81 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activ…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
228,749
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0 – 81.0
283,520 – 415,831
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Show all Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Sisici, Montenegro
from
$106,146
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Modern residential complex with swimming pool on the coast of MontenegroIn one of the most picturesque corners of the Adriatic, a new residential complex for 54 apartments is being built. The project combines modern architecture, comfortable infrastructure and a good location – all for a com…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Show all Residential complex Astar Marina
Residential complex Astar Marina
Meljine, Montenegro
from
$299,691
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Show all Residential complex Horizon
Residential complex Horizon
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$668,819
The year of construction 2028
Area 51–138 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lustica Bay - Horizon Horizon is a new premium residential area within Luštica Bay, located on a hill between the Adriatic Sea and the future championship golf course. The project is conceived as a private Mediterranean community with panoramic views of the sea, marina, and natural landscape…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.1
669,360
Apartment 3 rooms
138.3
2,01M
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$191,598
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52–84 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A brand-new, modern residential building in the popular resort town of Bečići. The building is located on the Adriatic Highway, just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva. Nearby, you’ll find a supermarket and seafood restaurants. This is the fifth building in a new development by the s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
210,041
Apartment 3 rooms
84.0
339,296
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Show all Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Apart-hotel Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea!
Budva, Montenegro
from
$1,03M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury apartments in Dukley Gardens — first line to the sea! Apartments of 133 m² with direct views of the Adriatic Sea. Layout: two bedrooms, two bathrooms (bathtub and shower), living room with a large dining table, kitchen fully equipped with appliances and a wine cabinet. World-…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Show all Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
Area 130–328 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lustica peninsula in the village of Krasici. You can choose between two-level duplex apartments or one-level lofts with access to the pool. On the territory of the complex there is a private courtyard wit…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
157.0
610,732
Apartment 2 rooms
129.6
584,766
Villa
328.0
1,50M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Show all Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$2,09M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro Total Area: 179 m² (110 m² interior + 69 m² terraces) Bedrooms: 2 (expandable to 4) Bathrooms: 2 Price per m²: €10,027/m² Experience elevated coastal living in the prestigious Thea Building at Boka Place, Po…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Show all Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$151,304
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$115,160
The year of construction 2026
Area 53–124 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro. This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area. Within walking di…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0 – 88.0
279,573 – 410,041
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0 – 124.0
369,475 – 569,014
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$881,695
Area 69–281 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New exclusive residential complex - the Dreams by Dukley is located in the immediate vicinity of Porto Montenegro.   It includes three apartment blocks and a rooftop swimming pool. Each building boasts luxurious apartments and spacious penthouses, designed perfectly with the highest qual…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
864,398
Apartment 2 rooms
116.0
1,94M
Apartment 3 rooms
281.0
4,04M
Commercial property
81.0 – 164.0
3,25M – 3,41M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Show all Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$778,607
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 3
Area 86–147 m²
4 real estate properties 4
New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay! The new collection of residences at The Peaks is located within Luštica Bay, one of the most prestigious resort destinations on the Adriatic coast. Positioned at the entrance to Montenegro’s first and only golf community, the developme…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
86.0
785,921
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0 – 147.0
1,22M – 1,96M
Apartment 3 rooms
129.0
1,64M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Show all Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$365,595
Number of floors 3
Introducing Heights — an exclusive collection of studios, apartments, and penthouses set on the slopes between Centrale and Montenegro’s first golf course. This is where elegant architecture, panoramic views, and a warm Mediterranean ambiance merge into a single premium lifestyle. Ke…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$114,562
Number of floors 6
Area 44–109 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
177,380
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0 – 109.0
360,878 – 611,657
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Show all Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Residential complex New Becici - 60K
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$144,098
The year of construction 2028
Area 42–57 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Complex Bečići 60K is not just a new development, but a true resort town in one of the most prestigious locations on the Budva Riviera. Situated on a hill just three hundred meters from the beach, it occupies a plot of about 60,000 m² and consists of several modern buildings and a hotel bloc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.0 – 57.5
144,215 – 212,201
Apartment
42.0
152,337
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Show all Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$449,786
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 67–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Vero&Versa residences — premium apartments in the heart of Porto-Montenegro.   Vero&Versa Residences is a new premium residential project located in the very heart of Porto Montenegro, just steps from the sea, the yacht marina, shops, wellness center, cultural and entertainment venues, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.0
618,581
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0
959,032
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Show all Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$734,932
Number of floors 2
Area 165 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new villa complex in a modern style surrounded by an olive grove in the suburbs of the city of Herceg Novi. A total of 8 3-bedroom villas are available for sale, ranging from 165 m2 of internal space. The complex is situated in a quiet and green area, just three kilometers from the c…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex The Peaks
Residential complex The Peaks
Residential complex The Peaks
Residential complex The Peaks
Residential complex The Peaks
Show all Residential complex The Peaks
Residential complex The Peaks
, Montenegro
from
$985,487
The year of construction 2029
3 real estate properties 3
The Peaks — the first golf residence in Montenegro The Peaks is the most prestigious and private district within the large-scale resort complex Luštica Bay on the Luštica peninsula, between the Adriatic Sea and the Bay of Kotor. The project is designed as a unique combination of luxury lifes…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Show all Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,16M
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 207 m²
1 real estate property 1
The gated villa complex above the Portonovi project in Kumbor is a modern and luxurious residential complex with panoramic views of the bay and wide set of own amenities. The complex consists of 3 construction phases, which include 200+ luxury villas, each divided into 2 townhouses. The pr…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
from
$312,472
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 44–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Introducing a new residential complex near the sea in Kotor. We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the Bay of Kotor. This region is renowned for its mild climate, centuries-old olive groves, and the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The complex is located just 50 meters fr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.5
185,805
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0
344,951
Apartment 3 rooms
75.0
383,036
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Show all Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
from
$634,225
Area 295 m²
1 real estate property 1
Blizikuće Hills Pool Residences — a residential complex of 9 townhouses on the Budva Riviera, with panoramic views of the island of Sveti Stefan, the sea, and the mountains. The complex is designed as a combination of luxury living, natural surroundings, and well-thought-out infrastructure f…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Show all Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Becici, Montenegro
from
$152,798
Finishing options Finished
FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići! A new residential building completed in 2020 — high-quality construction in a modern area near the Monte Dreams complex. The building is 80% occupied. The sea is just 800 m away, with shops and all necessary infrastructure nearby. …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Show all Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a padel court
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$1,65M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Area 195–235 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a padel court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 12 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The land plots are generous. The location of t…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Show all Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$824,014
Number of floors 2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popular ski resort of Kolasin. It is here that the new ski centers 'Kolašin 1450' and 'Kolašin 1600' are situated, connected by a cable car. In 'Kolašin 1450', skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 7 slopes of vary…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Show all Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Kotor, Montenegro
from
$204,870
Number of floors 3
Area 83 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service. This is a unique concept that combines luxury, investment, and homely warmth. The complex is located between the mountains and the Adriatic Sea, surrounded by nature. The windows offer stunning views of the gree…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0
455,622
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Torre A Cona
Residential complex Torre A Cona
Residential complex Torre A Cona
Residential complex Torre A Cona
Residential complex Torre A Cona
Show all Residential complex Torre A Cona
Residential complex Torre A Cona
Sutomore, Montenegro
from
$166,458
The year of construction 2026
Area 55–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0 – 63.0
166,592 – 236,178
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Show all Residential complex Skyline Becici
Residential complex Skyline Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$230,385
The year of construction 2021
Area 29–50 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0 – 50.0
230,814 – 300,058
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Ilino Susan
Residential complex Ilino Susan
Residential complex Ilino Susan
Residential complex Ilino Susan
Bar, Montenegro
from
$153,466
The year of construction 2026
Living area 55 m2It is possible to pay in cash in Europe!!
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Show all Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Trebesin, Montenegro
from
$132,611
The year of construction 2021
Area 43–53 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0 – 53.0
137,334 – 171,956
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Show all Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$406,695
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 47–81 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a Premium Residential Complex in a New District of Tivat under Radisson Blu Management!   The complex is designed according to international 5-star hotel standards. It consists of two separate buildings and includes 33 branded residences. Each building is equipped with a …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
410,739
Apartment 2 rooms
81.0
712,720
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Show all Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Bar, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
For sale — one-bedroom apartment with sea view in Bar (Čeluga). New building, ready to move in. Details: • Area: 45.78 m² • Floor: 6th (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bedroom, bathroom, terrace • Building: new • Parking: in front of the building • Completion…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Show all Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Residential complex Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$633,628
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
New condo hotel under construction right on the beachfront in Becici in the center of Budva Riviera – the most developed and attractive to tourist part of the coast of Montenegro.   Hotel has direct access to the 2 kilometers long beach which is considered the most beautiful in Montenegr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
630,122
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Show all Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$490,207
Number of floors 3
Area 101–138 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay. Discover a unique space where mornings begin with the sun rising over the sea, and days are filled with the peaceful silence of golf courses stretching to the horizon. Horizon is a secluded and prestigious residential area, located …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
101.0
1,32M
Apartment 3 rooms
138.0
2,01M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Rhizon Trinity
Residential complex Rhizon Trinity
Residential complex Rhizon Trinity
Residential complex Rhizon Trinity
Residential complex Rhizon Trinity
Show all Residential complex Rhizon Trinity
Residential complex Rhizon Trinity
Risan, Montenegro
from
$220,904
1 real estate property 1
Rhizon Trinity is a new residential complex in the town of Risan, located in one of the most picturesque parts of the Bay of Kotor. The project combines modern architecture, a private atmosphere, and natural surroundings, creating a comfortable space for living and relaxation. The complex is…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Show all Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$118,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Apartments in installments with a first payment of 50%.For sale 2-bedroom apartments, 51.19m2 with mountain views or sea views, NEXUS in Kavache (Tivat) in installments or for a full amount.New residential complex in Kavache (Tivat) modern house for 43 apartments, with a closed area.Addition…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Show all Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
from
$144,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade! Prices starting from €81,000 Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex Parkside Residence
Residential complex Parkside Residence
Residential complex Parkside Residence
Residential complex Parkside Residence
Residential complex Parkside Residence
Show all Residential complex Parkside Residence
Residential complex Parkside Residence
Mrcevac, Montenegro
from
$116,121
The year of construction 2027
1 real estate property 1
Parkside Residences residential complex, located in the Mrcevac area, Tivat. The project is situated on an elevation amidst Mediterranean greenery, approximately 2 km from the city center and near the coast of the Tivat Bay. Thanks to its location at an altitude of about 100 meters above sea…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$787,883
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 99–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat. These unique apartments, designed for the most discerning buyers, feature private pools and are part of an exclusive project in a new district of Tivat. This is the second phase of a complex consisting of three sect…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0 – 134.0
785,921 – 1,10M
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
892,788
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Show all Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Hotel Swissôtel Branded Apartments | Kolašin Valleys Ski Resort
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$215,289
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Kolašin Valleys is the largest mountain resort development in the Balkans, masterplanned by Ecosign — the Canadian firm behind Whistler Blackcomb and over 400 ski resorts worldwide. Located in the Montenegrin Alps within a protected nature reserve, the resort spans two elevations (1450 Villa…
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$195,870
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 42–76 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat. A modern premium-class residential complex located in one of the most scenic and comfortable areas of Tivat. This is a unique opportunity for those seeking a combination of comfort, quality, and prime location.   Gener…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.3
157,339
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
317,369
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$754,199
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 180 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new exclusive project of modern luxury villas in one of the most promising coastal areas — just 6 km from the center of Tivat, in the village of Kavac. This is a place where thoughtful design, high construction standards, and stunning panoramic views create a unique space for living and re…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Show all Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Residential complex Anatolia Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$267,528
The year of construction 2021
Area 72–210 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Anatolia is a modern residential complex in the village of Becici, on the Budva Riviera, located on a slight elevation 300–400 meters from the sea. The project unites four buildings of varying heights and combines developed internal infrastructure, panoramic views of the sea and mountains, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
72.0
267,744
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0 – 210.0
294,288 – 461,628
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Show all Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$659,461
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 236–286 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Summer Special Offer!   A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Panoramic windows offer breathtaking…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex The House Montenegro
Residential complex The House Montenegro
Residential complex The House Montenegro
Residential complex The House Montenegro
Residential complex The House Montenegro
Show all Residential complex The House Montenegro
Residential complex The House Montenegro
Skaljari, Montenegro
from
$160,738
The year of construction 2020
Area 33–253 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.0 – 64.0
160,868 – 278,934
Apartment 2 rooms
136.0 – 173.0
491,100 – 1,15M
Apartment 3 rooms
192.0
1,20M
Apartment 4 rooms
198.0 – 253.0
747,972 – 986,665
Apartment
33.0
168,547
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Show all Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Blizikuce
Radenovici, Montenegro
from
$5,043
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Start of sales of apartments in a closed complex, in the elite village of Blizikuche12 km from the center of BudvaThe advantages of the complex are that it is located in a place where windmill roses meet, where there is a guaranteed pitchfork on the sea and a quiet neighborhood.The complex i…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$217,199
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. The mountain air not only …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0
260,019
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Show all Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
, Montenegro
from
$292,920
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 35–76 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Project Description: Kolasin Valleys is turning a new page in the world of hotel business and investments in the mountainous region of Montenegro. This all-season project features 23 high-class hotels…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0 – 72.0
318,523 – 586,060
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 76.0
513,434 – 530,410
Condo
35.0
211,195
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$340,175
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 70–131 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex by the sea in Tivat. A modern premium-class residential complex with sea views and direct beach access. This is an elite offering in one of the most picturesque areas of Tivat. Stylish architecture, breathtaking views of the Adriatic, high-end finishes, and an excellent…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0 – 83.0
340,450 – 396,077
Apartment 2 rooms
131.0
646,279
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Show all Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica
, Montenegro
from
$498,932
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica A new house with stunning panoramic views of the Adriatic, located above the beaches of Jaz, Trsteno and Ploce. The spacious layout and large rooftop terrace make this home an ideal choice for living by the sea. •…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$162,067
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 47–77 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The new residential complex "ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE" is located in the heart of Budva, developed by the leading developer of the Budva Riviera. The project stands out for its prime location and elegant architectural design. It features a modern style, spacious rooms, and high-quality constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
273,918
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0
435,430
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Show all Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
from
$308,160
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 55–72 m²
2 real estate properties 2
An exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor.   Experience a unique harmony of nature and architecture in one of the most beautiful bays in the world. This residential complex offers a lifestyle that combines modern comfort, panoramic sea vie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
311,599
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
415,465
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$183,045
The year of construction 2025
Area 44–72 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New residential building in the suburbs of Tivat, in the Kava area, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat. The complex is located on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy views of the sea and the city. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the rooms, thanks to t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
183,016
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
297,554
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Show all Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$224,703
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 92–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici   For sale: 3 penthouses in Becici on the 7th floor with panoramic sea views. Premium location on Montenegro's best sandy beach, surrounded by 5-star hotels. Three penthouses occupy the entire floor. Each has individual access to the roof. The…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
92.0
225,044
Apartment 2 rooms
120.0 – 140.0
271,206 – 340,450
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Show all Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Residential complex The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$416,250
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 3
Area 41–160 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The final collection of residences Mirta in Marina Village! Mirta is the newest and final residential collection in Marina Village, the most recognizable waterfront neighborhood of Luštica Bay. Positioned above the marina, the development offers a unique opportunity to own property within …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 62.0
650,895 – 750,145
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
1,21M
Apartment 3 rooms
160.0
2,18M
Apartment
41.0
421,235
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Show all Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$768,151
Area 107–137 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront. Condo-hotel is modern development project, comfortably located in Rafailovici at the Budva Riviera - the most developed and attractive tourist destination in Montenegro. Apartments are located directly on the coast of the Adriatic Sea and on the 2 km…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
812,465
Apartment 3 rooms
137.0
1,00M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,626
The year of construction 2026
Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer! About the Complex: A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat. The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Show all Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$152,267
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 32–135 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🏊‍♂️ On the territory: • large swimming pool of about 200 m² • gated landscaped area with greenery • modern children’s playground • peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation 🌊 Location advantages: • only 300 meters from the sea • 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.5
166,763
Apartment 2 rooms
134.7
333,526
Studio apartment
31.8
149,960
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Marina Village
Residential complex Marina Village
Residential complex Marina Village
Residential complex Marina Village
Residential complex Marina Village
Show all Residential complex Marina Village
Residential complex Marina Village
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$455,489
The year of construction 2026
Area 37–417 m²
14 real estate properties 14
Marina Village — coastal district of Luštica Bay Marina Village — a coastal district within Luštica Bay, built around a modern yacht marina and seaside promenade. It is the first fully completed part of the Luštica Bay project, where a full-fledged infrastructure for living and recreation ha…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.3 – 75.7
455,857 – 1,04M
Apartment 2 rooms
79.7 – 115.5
1,04M – 1,44M
Apartment 3 rooms
107.5
1,96M
Apartment 4 rooms
234.5 – 416.5
2,48M – 5,20M
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Show all Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$232,775
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Onia Hills Resort & Residences offers a remarkable selection of 55 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom fully furnished residences, ranging in size from 63 to 92 square metres. Each home combines bespoke design, high-quality materials, and exceptional finishes with practical functionality.
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Mrcevac, Montenegro
from
$184,252
The year of construction 2027
1 real estate property 1
The Dumidran 149-5 residential complex is a modern, boutique project in Tivat, located in the Mrcevac area, not far from the city center, Porto Montenegro, and Tivat International Airport. The project includes only 5 apartments, ensuring privacy, comfort, and a peaceful atmosphere for living…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Show all Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$750,771
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 5
Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool. A brand new premium residential complex in the picturesque town of Djenovici on the Herceg Novi riviera. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of the sea, mountains and the exclusive Portonovi project. On the gated terri…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Centrale
Residential complex Centrale
Residential complex Centrale
Residential complex Centrale
Residential complex Centrale
Show all Residential complex Centrale
Residential complex Centrale
, Montenegro
from
$363,238
The year of construction 2026
Area 39–97 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Centrale — the new center of life in Luštica Bay Centrale in Luštica Bay is a district created not as a classic resort quarter by the sea, but as a full-fledged Mediterranean center for year-round living. Everything here is built around everyday comfort: pedestrian streets without cars, a ce…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.2 – 69.0
363,532 – 525,102
Apartment 2 rooms
96.9
750,145
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Show all Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Apart-hotel Crowne Plaza Kolašin
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$173,587
The year of construction 2027
Area 41–51 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Crowne Plaza Kolašin is a premium resort hotel managed by an international brand, located in the heart of Kolašin. The project is being developed as a modern mountain wellness resort, focused on year-round recreation, wellness tourism, and investment property ownership in a condo-hotel forma…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.5
275,969
Established business
50.9
346,783
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$159,841
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
In the picturesque area of Donja Lastva, located in the city of Tivat, it is planned to build an exclusive mini-city consisting of sixteen houses. This complex stands out for its excellent location, including its proximity to Porto Montenegro, as well as schools and kindergartens, making it …
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$312,902
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 56–102 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.   Archi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0
317,420
Apartment 2 rooms
101.0 – 102.0
460,836 – 478,653
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Riverside
Residential complex Riverside
Residential complex Riverside
Residential complex Riverside
Residential complex Riverside
Show all Residential complex Riverside
Residential complex Riverside
Vojvode Luke Vukalovica, Montenegro
from
$280,226
The year of construction 2024
Area 100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Riverside is a residential complex in the Igalo area, next to the coast of Herceg Novi and the Adriatic Sea promenade. The project is located near the sea and next to the Dr. Simo Milošević Institute — one of the most famous medical and rehabilitation centers in Montenegro. Due to its locati…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
418,224
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$398,638
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Show all Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .    …
Developer
Kraft Construction
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Show all Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$236,791
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Tivat Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat. Features: Views of the green Župa Park Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature Spacious, bright apartments with terraces …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Residential complex Alivia Boutique Residences
Przno, Montenegro
from
$326,914
The year of construction 2026
1 real estate property 1
Alivia Hotel & Residences is a premium complex of apartments and hotel infrastructure located near Sveti Stefan on the Budva Riviera. The project combines opportunities for personal residence, seaside vacations, and rental income in one of the most prestigious areas of the Montenegrin coast.…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
from
$167,657
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 43–56 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac A unique low-density residential complex located in a quiet coastal area of Montenegro, just 200 meters from the azure sea. The project is идеально suited both for investment and rental income, as well as for those who value peace, privacy, and…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0
223,889
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0
265,436
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Show all Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$1,82M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A high-end villa community under construction in the Bay of Kotor, consisting of 6 villas with panoramic views of the Bay.   Each villa offers a blend of modern amenities and traditional Montenegrin architecture, set against a backdrop of the Adriatic Sea and mountains, with breathtaking…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Show all Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$360,758
Number of floors 3
Centrale is a new addition to the Luštica Bay resort, combining a tranquil retreat with all the perks of cosmopolitan life.   This new district is set to become Luštica Bay’s town centre and a flourishing residential neighbourhood. Built with the attention-to-detail, intelligent design a…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Show all Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$407,160
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 meters from the sea and the Portonovi project. Magnificent views of the sea surrounded by untouched nature, round-the-clock security, and complex infrastructure will make your stay comfortable and unfor…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$885,113
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Area 87–172 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new luxury 5 star hotel is located in Budva, Montenegro 10 meters from the sea. The hallmark of the complex is its exclusive location on the first line, panoramic windows overlooking the sea, and the presence of its own infrastructure. In total, the hotel has 88 hotel rooms and apartment…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
87.0
1,21M
Apartment 3 rooms
172.0
2,43M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Show all Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$198,511
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
In Budva, in the area of Dubovica Luxury, a new residential project was launched, which combines a high level of comfort and excellent location - just within walking distance are the University and the modern shopping center Mega Mall.The complex is designed for 38 apartments of various type…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Heights
Residential complex Heights
Residential complex Heights
Residential complex Heights
Residential complex Heights
Show all Residential complex Heights
Residential complex Heights
, Montenegro
from
$449,723
The year of construction 2028
Area 45–108 m²
4 real estate properties 4
HEIGHTS — panoramic residences above Marina Village in Luštica Bay HEIGHTS is a new residential area within Luštica Bay, located on a hill between the Centrale district and Montenegro's first championship golf course by Gary Player Design. Thanks to its unique location, the residences offer …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.8
609,349
Apartment 2 rooms
92.4
834,392
Apartment 3 rooms
107.9
994,808
Condo
44.5
450,087
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Show all Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,70M
The year of construction 2027
Introducing Synchro Yards - the long-awaited new residential quarter of Porto Montenegro, designed for those who appreciate luxury, comfort, and inspiration. Located on the waterfront, right by the water, this area is intended to become the number one choice in popularity in Porto Monten…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Show all Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$483,975
VAT
Finishing options Finished
BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income. Mountain Retreat by Dukley — your mountain home that generates income. The northern region of Montenegro is a priority of the government development program, ensuring year-round tourist flow. By investing …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Show all Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$491,351
The year of construction 2016
Number of floors 2
Area 70–338 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex ter…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
571,264
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 118.0
673,400 – 1,57M
Villa
184.0 – 338.0
2,53M – 3,97M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Show all Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Residential complex Belvedere Residence
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$100,323
Area 27–199 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Belvedere Residence in Bečići is a modern residential complex on the Budva Riviera, located about 3 km from Budva, within walking distance of the sea, the promenade, and all the resort infrastructure of the area. The complex was opened in 2016 and is perceived not only as a place for seasona…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
256,203
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0 – 96.0
421,235 – 444,317
Apartment
36.0
171,956
Condo
27.0
111,945
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$163,012
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
A new residential complex in the very heart of Tivat’s picturesque suburb, just a few minutes’ drive from the town center. The complex consists of six unique buildings comprising 54 apartments ranging from 37 to 76 m², offering a wide variety of layouts suitable both for individual living …
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Show all Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Residential complex Sea view apartments in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$217,976
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 53–78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sea view apartments in Budva. An exclusive residential complex located in the most prestigious area of Budva, just 550 meters from the beach. The complex combines modern Mediterranean design, advanced construction technologies, and maximum comfort for living and relaxation.   Key Featu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
210,827
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0
316,519
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Show all Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$1,00M
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the first golf resort with a 18-hole golf course in Montenegro - The Peaks Lustica Bay! This unique place offers perfect conditions for golfers of all levels. Designed in collaboration with renowned designer Gary Player, The Peaks golf course impresses with its beauty, views of …
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$225,936
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 54 m²
1 real estate property 1
Modern residential complex in Risan, Bay of Kotor. A new residential complex located in the town of Risan — one of the oldest towns in Montenegro, with a rich historical heritage. It is situated in the picturesque northwestern part of the Bay of Kotor. The peaceful atmosphere, proximity …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
54.3
187,894
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Show all Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$405,029
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
We are pleased to present to your attention an exclusive premium residential complex located in the picturesque suburb of Tivat, in Donja Lastva. Only 7 apartments in a closed protected area guarantee a high level of privacy and comfort.The advantages of the complex:Location: first coastline…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Show all Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Modern residential complex on the Adriatic coastA new generation residential complex. The architecture of the project is harmoniously inscribed in the natural landscape, creating an atmosphere of calm and coziness. The morning here begins with the bright colors of dawn over the sea, and the …
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Show all Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$304,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
1 real estate property 1
Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro Total area: 40,800 m² Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro. Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong in…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
On the map
1 2

Montenegro is a picturesque country with a mild climate, clean Adriatic Sea and favorable conditions for living and investment. New buildings in Montenegro are especially popular because to obtain a residence permit (RP) it is enough to purchase real estate without minimum cost requirements.

Features of new buildings in Montenegro

In the tourist cities of Montenegro, there are strict requirements for appearance. New housing in Montenegro should be in harmony with the surrounding architecture, preserving the traditional style of the region. Therefore, much attention is paid to the appearance and architectural style of new buildings.

New buildings in Montenegro are distinguished by:

  • Quality of construction. As in other European countries, developers in Montenegro use modern standards in the construction of buildings. New buildings are equipped with heat and sound insulation and are spacious apartments with panoramic windows and terraces overlooking the sea.
  • Developed infrastructure. Real estate in Montenegro from the developer is built in areas with good infrastructure and includes parking, swimming pools, recreation areas and commercial premises.
  • Flexible purchase terms. Developers are accommodating buyers and offer mortgages at a reduced interest rate and installments with gradual payment of funds.

Nuances of buying real estate from a developer in Montenegro

New buildings can be sold both by private companies and by large international developers, so when buying an apartment, it is important to make sure that the property is registered in the cadastre and has no encumbrances.

Other nuances:

  • Taxes and fees. The tax on the purchase of new housing is 3%, and when buying off-plan property in Montenegro, you can save on VAT.
  • Registration for foreigners. Foreigners can purchase real estate without restrictions and even obtain a RP based on the purchase of housing.

The Cost of New Housing in Montenegro

Modern residential complexes in Montenegro are often located in coastal areas, mountain resorts, or the capital. Buyers have access to apartments, studios, townhouses, and villas, for both permanent living and investment purposes.

The price trend shows an overall growth in the new property market. In the third quarter of 2025, the average purchase price was €2228 per square meter, while in coastal areas it was €2458. Preliminary forecasts suggest that this trend will strengthen as capital migrates to cheaper countries in Europe.

Average cost of new housing in Montenegro:

City / Area

Price range per m² (€)
Budva (Budva Riviera) 2700–5000 (standard apartments). In some premium properties, up to ~€6000+/m²
Kotor (Bay of Kotor) €2200–3700 (apartments), premium segment from €3700–5300+/m²
Tivat (including Porto Montenegro) €2500–4000, in prestigious complexes from €5000+/m², and luxury projects sometimes exceed €10,000/m²
Podgorica (capital) €1700–2250/m² for secondary market apartments. For new properties, €2500–2650/m²
Bar Budget options €1700–2100/m². For houses or villas — €2000–3000/m²
Herceg Novi For coastal properties, €2500–4500/m²

The premium segment of new buildings in Montenegro from the developer is generally priced around €3800 per square meter, with houses around €3600. However, in elite complexes, prices can reach €8500 per square meter and even exceed €10,000.

Popular cities and regions of Montenegro for purchasing real estate from a developer

The country's landscape is heterogeneous, and coastal areas and cities are often in greater demand than inland ones - prices for new buildings in Montenegro are much more attractive inside the country and, as a rule, are 10-20% lower.

The most attractive places:

  • Budva. The tourist center of the country, attracting investors due to high rental income.
  • Tivat. A rapidly developing city with the elite Porto Montenegro complex, where luxurious new buildings are located.
  • Bar. An ideal option for permanent residence, as prices here are more affordable for the middle class.
  • Kotor. A historical city with a unique atmosphere, listed by UNESCO. Construction in the area of the city is limited and the choice of new buildings is not so great.
  • Herceg Novi. A quiet city with an abundance of greenery, ideal for family life and secluded relaxation.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Montenegro

Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
How and for How Much Can You Buy Housing in Montenegro
How and for How Much Can You Buy Housing in Montenegro
Taxes on Buying and Selling Real Estate in Montenegro
Taxes on Buying and Selling Real Estate in Montenegro
From €100,000 and Eligible for Residency. What Foreigners Need to Know About Buying Property in Montenegro
From €100,000 and Eligible for Residency. What Foreigners Need to Know About Buying Property in Montenegro

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying New Real Estate in Montenegro

What is the average cost of new apartments and houses in Montenegro?

The average cost of apartments from developers in Montenegro is about €2200–2300 per square meter. In coastal areas (resorts, popular cities), prices range from €2700–5000 per square meter, and in the premium segment, prices range from €5000 to €10,000+/m². In more affordable regions (central, northern areas), properties can be found starting from €1000–1800 per square meter.

What benefits can be expected after the purchase of an apartment in residential complex in Montenegro?

New housing is characterized by a number of amenities: the original layout, high-quality finishing, spacious living space. By purchasing a property for any amount, the owners receive Montenegrin residence permit, which allows you to legally stay in the country.

In what cities is real estate in Montenegro in greatest demand?

For holiday choose Kotor and Herceg Novi. Here, apartments and villas are sold well. For a permanent residence more people move in the capital of the country - Podgorica.

What documents are required to purchase new real estate in Montenegro?

For an individual buyer, a valid passport is required. If purchasing through a legal entity, company documents and a power of attorney are needed. The main steps include signing the purchase agreement with a notary, paying a deposit (usually 10%), paying taxes, and registering the property in the cadastre (title deed). The process takes 15–20 days, but it can be expedited for an additional fee. A property check for encumbrances through a lawyer is recommended.

Is Montenegro a good place to invest in real estate?

Montenegro attracts investors with rapid market growth (up to 24% annual price increase), transparent purchasing procedures, and the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. New properties in Montenegro are also more affordable compared to similar properties in the EU.

What is the property tax in Montenegro?

The real estate turnover tax (purchase tax) in Montenegro is progressive and depends on the value of the property. For properties up to €150,000, the rate is 3%. For amounts from €150,001 to €500,000, the fixed fee is €4,500 plus 5% of the excess. For properties over €500,000, the tax is €22,000 plus 6% of the difference.

How much money do you need to live comfortably in Montenegro?

For a single person, basic monthly expenses (including housing, food, utilities, transportation, etc.) typically range around €700–900. For a family of four, living comfortably without luxuries but on a decent standard would cost around €2000–€2800 per month. If you're aiming for a higher standard of living (comfortable housing, entertainment, occasional travel), the budget would be closer to €2500–€3200+ per month for a family of 3–4.

What is the mortgage rate in Montenegro?

Mortgage rates for purchasing new buildings in Montenegro for foreign buyers typically range from 5.1% to 8% per year, with a required down payment of 30–50% of the property value. In some cases, rates can go higher, especially for non-residents or depending on the bank, with rates sometimes exceeding 6%.

Where is the best place to buy a new build in Montenegro?

The best places depend on your goals: for tourism and rental — Budva, Tivat, and Kotor with their beaches and infrastructure. For peaceful living — Herceg Novi or Bar. In mountain areas like Kolasin, new developments for skiing holidays are popular. The Bay of Kotor offers premium options. Northern areas like Niksic are cheaper but less developed.

What are the benefits of purchasing new real estate in Montenegro?

New built apartments for sale in Montenegro grants the right to obtain a temporary residence permit (residence permit) for properties worth €200,000 or more. Additionally, renting out the property can provide a good income of 5–7% annually.

Realting.com
Go