Montenegro is a picturesque country with a mild climate, clean Adriatic Sea and favorable conditions for living and investment. New buildings in Montenegro are especially popular because to obtain a residence permit (RP) it is enough to purchase real estate without minimum cost requirements.

Features of new buildings in Montenegro

In the tourist cities of Montenegro, there are strict requirements for appearance. New housing in Montenegro should be in harmony with the surrounding architecture, preserving the traditional style of the region. Therefore, much attention is paid to the appearance and architectural style of new buildings.

New buildings in Montenegro are distinguished by:

Quality of construction. As in other European countries, developers in Montenegro use modern standards in the construction of buildings. New buildings are equipped with heat and sound insulation and are spacious apartments with panoramic windows and terraces overlooking the sea.

As in other European countries, developers in Montenegro use modern standards in the construction of buildings. New buildings are equipped with heat and sound insulation and are spacious apartments with panoramic windows and terraces overlooking the sea. Developed infrastructure . Real estate in Montenegro from the developer is built in areas with good infrastructure and includes parking, swimming pools, recreation areas and commercial premises.

. Real estate in Montenegro from the developer is built in areas with good infrastructure and includes parking, swimming pools, recreation areas and commercial premises. Flexible purchase terms. Developers are accommodating buyers and offer mortgages at a reduced interest rate and installments with gradual payment of funds.

Nuances of buying real estate from a developer in Montenegro

New buildings can be sold both by private companies and by large international developers, so when buying an apartment, it is important to make sure that the property is registered in the cadastre and has no encumbrances.

Other nuances:

Taxes and fees. The tax on the purchase of new housing is 3%, and when buying off-plan property in Montenegro, you can save on VAT.

The tax on the purchase of new housing is 3%, and when buying off-plan property in Montenegro, you can save on VAT. Registration for foreigners. Foreigners can purchase real estate without restrictions and even obtain a RP based on the purchase of housing.

The Cost of New Housing in Montenegro

Modern residential complexes in Montenegro are often located in coastal areas, mountain resorts, or the capital. Buyers have access to apartments, studios, townhouses, and villas, for both permanent living and investment purposes.

The price trend shows an overall growth in the new property market. In the third quarter of 2025, the average purchase price was €2228 per square meter, while in coastal areas it was €2458. Preliminary forecasts suggest that this trend will strengthen as capital migrates to cheaper countries in Europe.

Average cost of new housing in Montenegro:

City / Area Price range per m² (€) Budva (Budva Riviera) 2700–5000 (standard apartments). In some premium properties, up to ~€6000+/m² Kotor (Bay of Kotor) €2200–3700 (apartments), premium segment from €3700–5300+/m² Tivat (including Porto Montenegro) €2500–4000, in prestigious complexes from €5000+/m², and luxury projects sometimes exceed €10,000/m² Podgorica (capital) €1700–2250/m² for secondary market apartments. For new properties, €2500–2650/m² Bar Budget options €1700–2100/m². For houses or villas — €2000–3000/m² Herceg Novi For coastal properties, €2500–4500/m²

The premium segment of new buildings in Montenegro from the developer is generally priced around €3800 per square meter, with houses around €3600. However, in elite complexes, prices can reach €8500 per square meter and even exceed €10,000.

Popular cities and regions of Montenegro for purchasing real estate from a developer

The country's landscape is heterogeneous, and coastal areas and cities are often in greater demand than inland ones - prices for new buildings in Montenegro are much more attractive inside the country and, as a rule, are 10-20% lower.

The most attractive places:

Budva. The tourist center of the country, attracting investors due to high rental income.

The tourist center of the country, attracting investors due to high rental income. Tivat . A rapidly developing city with the elite Porto Montenegro complex, where luxurious new buildings are located.

. A rapidly developing city with the elite Porto Montenegro complex, where luxurious new buildings are located. Bar. An ideal option for permanent residence, as prices here are more affordable for the middle class.

An ideal option for permanent residence, as prices here are more affordable for the middle class. Kotor. A historical city with a unique atmosphere, listed by UNESCO. Construction in the area of the city is limited and the choice of new buildings is not so great.

A historical city with a unique atmosphere, listed by UNESCO. Construction in the area of the city is limited and the choice of new buildings is not so great. Herceg Novi. A quiet city with an abundance of greenery, ideal for family life and secluded relaxation.