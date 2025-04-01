Residential complex Five-star hotel Meliá Private Residences in Budva

Five-star hotel Meliá Private Residences in Budva.

Sales launch of apartments in the five-star Meliá Hotel – directly on the waterfront in Rafailovići!

Don’t miss the opportunity to own a beachfront residence managed by the international hotel brand Meliá!

Sea-view apartments are located in a complex with full five-star hotel services: concierge assistance and rental management by an international operator.

Meliá Budva Private Residences is a unique opportunity to own property on the Adriatic beachfront in Bečići, just 10 meters from the Blue Flag beach. The project combines modern apartments with full ownership rights and a profitable managed rental model.

Profit-sharing system: 70% to the owner – 30% to the management company.

Thanks to the international brand and year-round tourist demand, these apartments provide stable income, making the investment not only comfortable but also highly profitable.

World-Class Infrastructure:

• Two panoramic swimming pools overlooking the Adriatic

• Wellness & SPA center with year-round relaxation facilities

• Fitness center with modern cardio and strength equipment

• Kids’ Club – a dedicated play and leisure space for children

• Four signature restaurants and three bars with Mediterranean cuisine and ambiance

• Two-level casino – nightlife at the level of Europe’s top resorts

• Private 3,000 m² beach – exclusively for residents and guests.

Location & Advantages:

• Bečići Beach – 10 m

• Budva Old Town – 4 km (45 minutes’ walk)

• Airports: Tivat – 20 km, Podgorica – 60 km, Dubrovnik – 70 km

• Budva – the most visited resort in the region

• 26 restaurants within walking distance.

Project Highlights:

• 5-star international brand – Meliá Hotels International in Budva

• 154 hotel rooms

• Over 100 parking spaces

• Scheduled opening: June 2027.

Investment & Returns:

Meliá Hotels International operates over 400 hotels worldwide and has a loyalty program with 15 million members.

This guarantees high occupancy and year-round demand. Professionally managed rentals ensure owners enjoy stable income without any hassle.

Meliá Private Residences Budva is not just a home on the Adriatic coast – it is the perfect blend of a resort lifestyle and a smart investment.

Here, Mediterranean harmony meets the reliability of a world-class hotel operator.