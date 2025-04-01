Residential complex Five-star hotel Meliá Private Residences in Budva

Five-star hotel Meliá Private Residences in Budva.
Sales launch of apartments in the five-star Meliá Hotel – directly on the waterfront in Rafailovići!
Don’t miss the opportunity to own a beachfront residence managed by the international hotel brand Meliá!
Sea-view apartments are located in a complex with full five-star hotel services: concierge assistance and rental management by an international operator.
Meliá Budva Private Residences is a unique opportunity to own property on the Adriatic beachfront in Bečići, just 10 meters from the Blue Flag beach. The project combines modern apartments with full ownership rights and a profitable managed rental model.
Profit-sharing system: 70% to the owner – 30% to the management company.
Thanks to the international brand and year-round tourist demand, these apartments provide stable income, making the investment not only comfortable but also highly profitable.
World-Class Infrastructure:
• Two panoramic swimming pools overlooking the Adriatic
• Wellness & SPA center with year-round relaxation facilities
• Fitness center with modern cardio and strength equipment
• Kids’ Club – a dedicated play and leisure space for children
• Four signature restaurants and three bars with Mediterranean cuisine and ambiance
• Two-level casino – nightlife at the level of Europe’s top resorts
• Private 3,000 m² beach – exclusively for residents and guests.
Location & Advantages:
• Bečići Beach – 10 m
• Budva Old Town – 4 km (45 minutes’ walk)
• Airports: Tivat – 20 km, Podgorica – 60 km, Dubrovnik – 70 km
• Budva – the most visited resort in the region
• 26 restaurants within walking distance.
Project Highlights:
• 5-star international brand – Meliá Hotels International in Budva
• 154 hotel rooms
• Over 100 parking spaces
• Scheduled opening: June 2027.
Investment & Returns:
Meliá Hotels International operates over 400 hotels worldwide and has a loyalty program with 15 million members.
This guarantees high occupancy and year-round demand. Professionally managed rentals ensure owners enjoy stable income without any hassle.
Meliá Private Residences Budva is not just a home on the Adriatic coast – it is the perfect blend of a resort lifestyle and a smart investment.
Here, Mediterranean harmony meets the reliability of a world-class hotel operator.