Residential complex Five-star hotel Meliá Private Residences in Budva

Rafailovici, Montenegro
$306,332
15
ID: 27474
Last update: 21/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Rafailovici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Five-star hotel Meliá Private Residences in Budva.

 

Sales launch of apartments in the five-star Meliá Hotel – directly on the waterfront in Rafailovići!

Don’t miss the opportunity to own a beachfront residence managed by the international hotel brand Meliá!

 

Sea-view apartments are located in a complex with full five-star hotel services: concierge assistance and rental management by an international operator.

Meliá Budva Private Residences is a unique opportunity to own property on the Adriatic beachfront in Bečići, just 10 meters from the Blue Flag beach. The project combines modern apartments with full ownership rights and a profitable managed rental model.
Profit-sharing system: 70% to the owner – 30% to the management company.
Thanks to the international brand and year-round tourist demand, these apartments provide stable income, making the investment not only comfortable but also highly profitable.

 

World-Class Infrastructure:
• Two panoramic swimming pools overlooking the Adriatic
• Wellness & SPA center with year-round relaxation facilities
• Fitness center with modern cardio and strength equipment
• Kids’ Club – a dedicated play and leisure space for children
• Four signature restaurants and three bars with Mediterranean cuisine and ambiance
• Two-level casino – nightlife at the level of Europe’s top resorts
• Private 3,000 m² beach – exclusively for residents and guests.

 

Location & Advantages:
• Bečići Beach – 10 m
• Budva Old Town – 4 km (45 minutes’ walk)
• Airports: Tivat – 20 km, Podgorica – 60 km, Dubrovnik – 70 km
• Budva – the most visited resort in the region
• 26 restaurants within walking distance.

 

Project Highlights:
• 5-star international brand – Meliá Hotels International in Budva
• 154 hotel rooms
• Over 100 parking spaces
• Scheduled opening: June 2027.

 

Investment & Returns:
Meliá Hotels International operates over 400 hotels worldwide and has a loyalty program with 15 million members.

This guarantees high occupancy and year-round demand. Professionally managed rentals ensure owners enjoy stable income without any hassle.

Meliá Private Residences Budva is not just a home on the Adriatic coast – it is the perfect blend of a resort lifestyle and a smart investment.

 

Here, Mediterranean harmony meets the reliability of a world-class hotel operator.

Location on the map

Rafailovici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex Five-star hotel Meliá Private Residences in Budva
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$306,332
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Residence Opatovo
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$336,360
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
We are pleased to present to your attention an exclusive premium residential complex located in the picturesque suburb of Tivat, in Donja Lastva. Only 7 apartments in a closed protected area guarantee a high level of privacy and comfort.The advantages of the complex:Location: first coastline…
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A two-room apartment with an area of 67 square meters is for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the new picturesque area of Tivat Donja Lastva. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-stor…
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$2,63M
Number of floors 2
Smaller apart hotel for sale in Djenovici. In addition to the hotel there is a plot behind with possibility to build additional units. Excellent location, beach is under lease from local authorities for next 2 years. Family bussines.
