  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Kotor, Montenegro

Podgorica
2
Herceg Novi
4
Risan
2
Budva Municipality
37
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Kotor, Montenegro
from
$204,870
Number of floors 3
Area 83 m²
1 real estate property
A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service. This is a unique concept that combines luxury, investment, and homely warmth. The complex is located between the mountains and the Adriatic Sea, surrounded by nature. The windows offer stunning views of the gree…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0
402,526
Agency
VALUE.ONE
